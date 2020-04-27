NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management USA (“Sprott USA”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”) today announced that Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell has joined Sprott USA as a Portfolio Manager. In this role, Nicole will work alongside John Hathaway and the Sprott gold team in managing Sprott’s gold equity strategies. She will also serve as Chair of the Sprott Environmental Social and Governance (“ESG”) committee.



“We are delighted to welcome Nikki to the Sprott investment team,” said Whitney George, Chief Investment Officer of Sprott. “She is the latest addition to, what we believe, is the largest and most experienced management team in the sector. Few people have a better perspective on the precious metals sector than Nikki and we expect she will create tremendous value for our clients though her international experience, geological expertise and tenure as an Independent Director of precious metals companies.”

“Sprott is the pre-eminent global investment platform for the precious metals sector and has expanded its commitment to this sector over the last decade,” said Dr. Adshead-Bell. “I believe the precious metals sector is at the beginning of a multi-year uptrend and I am excited at the prospect of working with the focused and highly experienced Sprott investment team to deliver outstanding returns for shareholders and clients.”

Prior to joining Sprott, Nicole’s career highlights encompassed a wide variety of roles, including serving as Chief Executive Officer of a Brazilian gold producer, investment fund/corporate advisor, managing the research team at a precious metals equity fund, senior mining investment banker advising on over 20 M&A transactions and participating in equity financings, sell-side equity research analyst, and geology consulting/research. Her institutional equity investor experience has honed an understanding of the varied drivers to achieve value-per-share appreciation. Nicole’s extensive on-site due diligence, assessing the technical, financial, social, political and environmental risks on more than 250 precious and base metals projects across six continents has resulted in a first-hand appreciation of the spectrum of positive attributes and red flags. Nicole has a global network of institutional investors, company management teams/boards, technical specialists and the sell-side. She holds a Ph.D., First Class Honours Degree and a B.Sc, all in geology, from James Cook University of North Queensland.

About Sprott

Sprott is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, Sprott is dedicated to providing investors with best-in-class investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage. Sprott is based in Toronto with offices in New York, Carlsbad and Vancouver. For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

