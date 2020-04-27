Norwegian Finans Holding ASA reports the results for the first quarter 2020 on April 30, 2020 at 07.00 CET. A results presentation will be held through webcast at 08.30 CET.

The presentation will be held by CEO Tine Wollebekk and CFO Pål Svenkerud.





Link to the webcast will be made available on the company's website: https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations/Presentations





Contact persons:

Pål Svenkerud, CFO, tel: +47 93 40 39 04

Mats Benserud, Head of Treasury, tel: +47 95 89 15 39





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act