TAMPA, Fla., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lock Trust (LT) has completed its acquisition for an all cash purchase of Axxa Fin-tech Solutions, remaining debt free.



Funding was arranged with a capital investment through Financial Attunement, Inc., based in San Francisco, California, by Jean-Marc Landau.

The purchase will allow LT to acquire transactions, become an issuer of cards, issue IBAN numbers, swift codes, and settle transactions in 28 currencies across 32 countries including the United Kingdom and European Union.

LT management is pleased to conclude this transaction and move to the next steps of completing integrations into the Central Bank over the next 60 days, making Lock Trust into a global financial entity.

The combination of the advanced Lock Trust technology and licenses in multiple jurisdictions opens a world of possibilities. LT looks forward to moving from their soft launch into a global financial player.

About Lock Trust, Inc.

Lock Trust, Inc. is in its soft launch stage and founded in 2013 by a 25 year vet in the industry. The company is based in London, UK, Tampa, Florida, and Lithuania, EU. Lock Trust is a streamlined technology and payment processing firm serving individual consumers, small to large-market institutions, and governments with a customizable suite ranging of banking, automated taxing, and other financial and risk management products and services. Our vision is that Lock Trust technology will move the world into a one world market; securely combining both physical and digital channels.

Lock Trust, Inc.

Investor relations

Gina LeBlanc

President /Founder

Tel.: +1 407 520 9731

Email: Gina@LockTrust.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "plan", "project", "predict", "should" and "'will" and similar expressions as they relate to Lock Trust inc are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Company. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of factors. Lock Trust is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please Contact Us for Investment Information.



