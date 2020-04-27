$2.0 million forgivable loan received

Provides further business update - Initiating the Patient Outreach Program

HORSHAM, Pa., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) (“STRATA” or the “Company”), a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced it received a loan of approximately $2.0 million (the “PPP loan”) from Republic Bank, as lender, pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) on April 22, 2020. The PPP loan matures on May 1, 2022 and bears an interest rate of 1.0% per annum. Payments of principal and interest of any unforgiven balance commence December 1, 2020.

All or a portion of the PPP loan may be forgiven by the lender upon application by STRATA beginning 60 days but not later than 120 days after loan approval and upon documentation of expenditures in accordance with the requirements set forth by the Small Business Administration (the “SBA”) pursuant to the CARES Act. Under the CARES Act, loan forgiveness is available for the sum of documented payroll costs, covered rent payments, covered mortgage interest and covered utilities during the eight week period beginning on the date of disbursement of proceeds from the PPP loan. For purposes of the CARES Act, payroll costs exclude compensation of an individual employee in excess of $100,000, prorated annually. Not more than 25% of the forgiven amount may be for non-payroll costs. Forgiveness is reduced if full-time headcount declines, or if salaries and wages for employees with salaries of $100,000 or less annually are reduced by more than 25%. In the event the PPP loan, or any portion thereof, is forgiven pursuant to the PPP, the amount forgiven is applied to outstanding principal.

It should be noted the SBA has recently issued the interim final regulations in light of certain companies receiving PPP loans as it pertains to “Do businesses owned by large companies with adequate sources of liquidity to support the business’s ongoing operations qualify for a PPP loan?” STRATA is not owned by a large company, and while public, does not have a substantial market value nor have substantial access to the capital markets; based on its financial position, STRATA believes that it qualifies for funding of a PPP loan.

Additionally, Dr. Rafaeli announced that in further efforts to conserve the Company’s cash resources, the STRATA management team has deferred the payment of their 2019 fiscal year bonuses of $333 thousand and the Board of Directors has deferred all second quarter board fees of $62 thousand.

As individual states across the United States begin announcing their steps of returning to normal business activities, the Company is executing on its Patient Outreach Program, in which STRATA provides a unique advantage to its partner clinics, to quickly rebuild their patient referrals by reengaging patients that were either in treatment or about to enter into treatments before the lockdown. The Company, as part of its service to its partners, and using its in-house call-center and reimbursement teams will perform outreach services on behalf of these clinics to their patients to bring them back into treatment. At this time, the Company has held multiple webinars on this Program with over 200 attendees.

With a number of states updating their guidelines related to the timing of allowing elective procedures at health clinics, including dermatologists’ offices, we have already reached out to 357 clinics in 18 states offering to assist these partners in their plans to open and reengage with their patients.

In maintaining CDC and state guidelines, the individual clinics will need to closely monitor the safety of their patients and staff; commenting on his own re-opening plans, Dr. Barry Goldman, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, stated, “I do not have to worry about the lack of data associated with COVID-19 and other modalities that can potentially cause immunosuppression when I’m providing XTRAC therapy. The XTRAC is a very safe and effective treatment for psoriasis and vitiligo. Strata Skin Sciences provides excellent support to help drive utilization of the device.”

Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, the Company’s President and CEO, stated, “As a small publicly traded company, the stimulus from the Federal government which we have received, will assist the Company and our employees in these unprecedented times. The additional liquidity helps us launch our Patient Outreach Program. The program is an affirmation of our Company and the resiliency of our unique business model where we can leverage our unique resources, systems, and relationships with patients and our partner clinics to assist in getting back to the business of treating patients.”

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( www.strataskinsciences.com)

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC ® excimer laser and VTRAC ® lamp systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and various other skin conditions.

The Company’s proprietary XTRAC® excimer laser delivers a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases which impact over 35 million patients in the United States alone. The technology is covered by multiple patents, including exclusive rights for patents for the delivery of treatment to vitiligo patients.

STRATA’s unique business model leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company’s partner dermatology clinics.

The XTRAC business has used this proven DTC model to grow its domestic dermatology partner network to over 822 clinics, with a worldwide installed base of over 2,000 devices. The Company is able to offer 90% of DTC patients an introduction to physicians prescribing a reimbursable solution, using XTRAC, within a 10-mile radius of their house. The Company is a leader in dermatology in-clinic business generation for its partners.

