Selbyville, Delaware, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global online grocery market recorded a valuation of USD 98,386.79 million in 2019 and is estimated to amass considerable gains by the end of 2025. Rising usage of tablets and smartphones and surge in enhanced broadband connections are fundamentally driving the growth of online grocery market over 2020-2025.

The report also depicts the information that may be advantageous for different online grocery vendors, grocery retailers, government and policy makers, consulting and advisory firms, regulatory authorities, and investment banks and equity firms over the forecast period.

Moreover, introduction of omni channels by prominent global manufacturers and retailers, who are laying emphasis on expanding their geographical footprint in line with deliverance of quality service and groceries across various target market audience would further bolster the market share over the forecast period.

The tech-savvy generation, as well, has brought about a revolution in the online grocery market owing to limited time that they need to spend in regular brick-and-mortar stores.

In terms of product type, global online grocery industry is segregated into frozen foods, dairy products, fruits & vegetables, fish & poultry processing, beverages, meat, and others. Of these, frozen foods are poised to observe substantial growth in the ensuing years perhaps attributed to the high feasibility of ‘easy to cook’ food in today’s busy lifestyle.

In addition to this, industry’s highly inclined attention towards consumers’ health by launch of super food nutrients and removal of preservatives, has potentially supported the online grocery market expansion. Although the market is not gender specific, it has been observed that women across different regions and economies have emerged as major growth contributors for this market.

Online grocery industry is diversified into various regions worldwide. According to the report, Asia Pacific is expected to stand out as a lucrative growth ground for online grocery market, while Europe and North America are likely to grow at a prodigious pace in the upcoming years. This growth can aptly be ascribed to vivid factors including- introduction of new techniques to grab attention of consumers by well-known retailers, enhanced use of existing access technology, and presence of companies focusing on optimizing their product line and distribution channel to serve more consumers.

The global online grocery market is divided on the basis of product type segmentation, generation segments, delivery methods, regions, and robust competitive landscape.

Online Grocery Market Product Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Fruit and vegetables

Frozen foods

Meat

Fish and Poultry processing

Dairy products

Beverages

Others

Online Grocery Market Generation Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Greatest Generation

Baby boomers

Generation X

Millennials

Generation Z

Online Grocery Market Delivery Methods Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Home delivery

Click

Collect

Online Grocery Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Europe

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

North America

Canada

U.S.

Online Grocery Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Ocado Group

Amazon

Tesco plc

Kroger

Sainsbury’s

Morrisons

Carrefour

Walmart

Albertsons

Ahold Delhaize

