The global aerosol market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 5%, over the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are increasing demand for aerosol cans from paints & coatings industry and increasing awareness related to hygiene & personal care.
Stringent regulations related to use of aerosol are likely to hinder the markets growth. Product innovation & increasing investments in medical industry are likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years. Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and is also likely to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Usage in the Automotive Applications
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The aerosol market is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the major players in the market include Akzo Nobel N.V., Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., and Procter & Gamble, among others.
