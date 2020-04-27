Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Construction Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States construction chemicals market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 6%, over the forecast period. Rising demand from the housing sector and increase in renovation and repair activities are expected to drive the growth of the market studied.



The concrete admixture segment dominated the market, by product type. Moreover, it is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Tightening immigration laws coupled with the on-going trade policies are likely to hinder the market's growth in the coming years.



Key Market Trends



Increase in Renovation and Repair Activities

The renovation and repair activities in the country's construction sector have been increasing slowly, with growing investments, majorly in the residential sector. The growth is expected to decrease slowly in the coming years, owing to slowdown in the number of housing sales in the country.

The United States accounts for the highest share in the North American construction chemicals market, with around 80% of the regional share. The growth in the construction industry is driving the construction chemicals market in the country.

Increasing global warming and consequences of the resultant climate changes are forcing the country to make regulations to reduce carbon emissions, thereby, resulting in an increased need for infrastructure modification.

Infrastructure modification is expected to encourage repair construction activities in the country, rather than new construction activities.

The US government has planned to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26-28%, by 2025, and is framing various regulations and laws to achieve the target.

The move facilitates a growing demand for construction chemicals, with stringent environmental regulations being made and increasing construction activity, thereby, boosting the sales of construction chemicals in the country.

Increasing Demand for Concrete Admixtures

Concrete admixtures are ingredients that are added to the concrete mixture before or during mixing. Concrete admixtures reduce concrete construction cost by modifying the properties of hardened concrete, thereby ensuring better quality during mixing, transporting, placing, and curing. This allows users to overcome emergencies during concrete operations.

The admixture is generally added in a relatively small quantity, ranging from 0.005% to 2%, by weight of cement. However, overuse of admixtures has detrimental effects on the quality and properties of concrete.

Based on function, admixtures are categorized into several types, which include air-entraining, retarding, accelerating, plasticizing, and water reducing, among others. The special category admixtures have various functions, including shrinkage reduction, corrosion inhibition, workability enhancement, alkali-silica reactivity reduction, bonding, coloring, and damp proofing.

United States is the third largest market for concrete admixture in the North America region, owing to the massive growth in construction activities in the country. Various incentives by the governments to promote the infrastructure sector, coupled with the booming residential sector have largely facilitated the growth of the construction sector in the country, over the recent years.

All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape



United States is a consolidated market for construction chemical producers. More than 50% of the market is occupied by the top five producers in the country. The major companies include RPM International Inc., Sika AG, BASF SE, LafargeHolcim, and MAPEI SpA, among others.



