The United States construction chemicals market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 6%, over the forecast period. Rising demand from the housing sector and increase in renovation and repair activities are expected to drive the growth of the market studied.
The concrete admixture segment dominated the market, by product type. Moreover, it is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Tightening immigration laws coupled with the on-going trade policies are likely to hinder the market's growth in the coming years.
Key Market Trends
Increase in Renovation and Repair Activities
Increasing Demand for Concrete Admixtures
Competitive Landscape
United States is a consolidated market for construction chemical producers. More than 50% of the market is occupied by the top five producers in the country. The major companies include RPM International Inc., Sika AG, BASF SE, LafargeHolcim, and MAPEI SpA, among others.
