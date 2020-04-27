Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Influenza Clinical Trial Pipeline Highlights - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the most up-to-date information on key pipeline products in the global Influenza market. It covers emerging therapies for Influenza in active clinical development stages including early and late-stage clinical trials. The pipeline data presented in this report helps executives for tracking competition, identifying partners, evaluating opportunities, formulating business development strategies, and executing in-licensing and out-licensing deals.



Clinical Trial Stages:

The report provides Influenza pipeline products by clinical trial stages including both early and late-stage development - phase 3 clinical trials, phase 2 clinical trials, phase 1 clinical trials, preclinical research, and discovery stage.



Drug Mechanism Classes:

The report provides Influenza pipeline products by their dominant mechanism of action/drug class. This helps executives categorize products based on their drug class and also assess the strengths and weaknesses of compounds.



Company:

The report provides Influenza pipeline products by company.



Short-term Launch Highlights:

Find out which Influenza pipeline products will be launched up to 2025.



Key Topics Covered:



Influenza Pipeline by Stages

Influenza Phase 3 Clinical Trial Insights

Influenza Phase 2 Clinical Trial Insights

Influenza Phase 1 Clinical Trial Insights

Influenza Preclinical Research Insights

Influenza Discovery Stage Insights

Appendix

Research Methodology

