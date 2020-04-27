Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK e-fulfilment: Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market research report covers the provision of fulfilment services to UK internet retailers.
It does not include fulfilment of purely digital products such as software, travel tickets or music and video via electronic downloads. It also excludes grocery, for which there are distinct supply chains operated in-house by the major chains and on-line specialist, Ocado.
As internet shopping continues to grow, so the fulfilment of its orders continues to be a growth market - in contrast to the maturity of many segments of the logistics industry.
The report quantifies e-fulfilment market size and historical growth rates while reviewing key factors behind these figures.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth - including the macroeconomic environment, internet retail sales, basket sizes, returns rates, the level of cross-border shopping and logistics supplier innovation.
The report covers the development and growth of the market since 2013 and provides forecasts up to 2023.
It includes:
Key Topics Covered:
UK e-fulfilment Market Overview
Market trends
Market size and growth
Competitive landscape
Profiles - Major logistics groups
Profiles - Providers targeting smaller customers
Driver forecasts
