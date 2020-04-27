NEWMARKET, Ontario, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") today announced additional details regarding its upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”), to be held on Thursday, May 14th, 2020, at 4:30 pm (EDT).



While the physical meeting will be held at AirBoss Rubber Solutions’ offices in Kitchener, ON, in an effort to safeguard the health of its shareholders, and given the current provincial guidelines on public gatherings and social-distancing related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is encouraging shareholders to participate in the Meeting by clicking the link below to view a live webcast or dialing in to the numbers provided. This approach will ensure the safety of the Company’s shareholders, directors, management and service partners, while supporting shareholder participation in the meeting.

AGM Webcast and Dial-in:

Webcast Access:

Log in online at https://bit.ly/2VyNkUT (Microsoft Teams broadcast)

We recommend that you log in at least 15 minutes before the AGM starts. If you watch the meeting online, it is important that you are connected to the internet at all times during the Meeting. It is your responsibility to ensure connectivity for the duration of the Meeting. The live webcast will include a facility for shareholders to enter questions for management.

Telephone Access:

Dial-in number: 1-800-319-4610 or 1-416-915-3239

Access code: 55506

Callers should dial-in five to 10 minutes before the AGM starts and ask to join the call. When prompted, the access code should be provided.

The Company encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting using either the form of proxy or the voter instruction form mailed to them with the Meeting materials, and submitting them by no later than 5:00 pm (EDT) on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Please refer to the section entitled “Part I – Voting Information” in the circular for additional details on how to vote before the Meeting. These details are further to the information contained in the management information circular and notice of meeting dated April 9, 2020, sent to shareholders and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

AirBoss of America Corp.

