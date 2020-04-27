BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, digital, and IoT platforms and products, today announced it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Monday, May 11, 2020.



Synchronoss will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that morning to discuss the financial results. To access the call, dial 1-201-493-6784. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.synchronoss.com .

Following the conference call, a replay will be available for a limited time by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing replay passcode 13702908. An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.synchronoss.com .

