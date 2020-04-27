SUFFOLK, Va., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $26.38 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $31.41 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.



“Our Company began 2020 on strong footing with loan demand exceeding expectations. However, traditional performance measures such as growth and profitability were temporarily superseded by challenges that are unprecedented in the history of this country. Our slogan of “Serving Others and Enriching Lives” emerged center stage as we engaged our members, communities and colleagues to understand how we can help them navigate the current environment. Through our participation in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”), we assisted our members with nearly 5,000 loans totaling $1 billion while also providing safe access to our banking offices and providing work at home solutions for a large number of Towne teammates. Our strong liquidity and capital positions enabled us to help our members manage through these difficult times,” said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2020 Compared to the First Quarter of 2019:

Total revenues were $137.70 million, an increase of $3.84 million, or 2.87%.

Loans held for investment increased $678.83 million, or 8.38%, from March 31, 2019, and $364.91 million, or 4.33%, from December 31, 2019, or 17.43% on an annualized basis.

Total deposits were $9.31 billion, an increase of $0.58 billion, or 6.60%, compared to prior year and $0.04 billion, or 0.40%, from December 31, 2019, or 1.61% on an annualized basis.

Noninterest bearing deposits increased by 8.77%, to $3.06 billion, representing 32.88% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits increased 3.70%, or 14.89% on an annualized basis.

Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 6.42% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 10.01% (non-GAAP).

Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.35% and taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.37% (non-GAAP).

Effective tax rate of 19.00% in the quarter compared to 20.72% in the first quarter of 2019.

“Now more than ever it is important to know Your Banker; not your Bank. Our style of Hometown Banking was redefined when social distancing and quarantines became daily buzz-words in our vocabulary, workplace and social activities. Under challenging conditions our colleagues are providing uninterrupted services and offering solutions to help businesses and households. We appreciate the trust and confidence of the communities we serve and our stakeholders,” stated J. Morgan Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income Compared to the First Quarter of 2019:

Net interest income was $89.50 million compared to $87.47 million at March 31, 2019.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.37%, including accretion of 13 basis points, compared to 3.57%, including accretion of 11 basis points, for 2019.

Average loans held for investment, with an average yield of 4.73%, represented 79.60% of average earning assets at March 31, 2020 compared to an average yield of 5.06% and 80.16% of average earning assets in the first quarter of 2019.

Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.83% from 0.93% at March 31, 2019.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $10.74 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $10.02 billion at March 31, 2019, an increase of 7.22%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $7.16 billion, an increase of $0.34 billion from prior year.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

Effective January 1, 2020, we adopted the current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard, which requires an allowance for loans and unfunded commitments, as well as credit losses for debt securities. The cumulative effect adjustment from the change in accounting policies resulted in an increase in our allowance of $3.01 million for loans and unfunded commitments and $0.23 million for debt securities, with a corresponding decrease in retained earnings (pre-tax).

Recorded a quarterly provision for credit losses for on-balance sheet loans of $5.76 million compared to $1.44 million one year ago and $3.60 million in the linked quarter. This increase is primarily attributable to forecasted credit weaknesses due to deteriorating economic conditions driven by the current COVID-19 pandemic. Expected loss estimates consider the impacts of decreased economic activity and higher unemployment and the mitigating benefits of government stimulus and industry wide loan modification efforts.

Net loan charge-offs were $0.56 million compared to $0.23 million one year prior. The ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.03% compared to 0.04% in the linked quarter and 0.01% in the first quarter of 2019.

Recorded a provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet commitments of $1.10 million.

Recorded a provision for credit losses on debt securities of $0.16 million.

The on-balance sheet allowance for loan losses represented 0.73% of total loans compared to 0.69% at December 31, 2019 and 0.66% at March 31, 2019. The allowance for on-balance sheet loan losses was 3.85 times nonperforming loans compared to 3.34 times at December 31, 2019 and 9.36 times at March 31, 2019.

Quarterly Noninterest Income Compared to the First Quarter of 2019:

Total noninterest income was $48.20 million compared to $46.38 million in 2019, an increase of $1.82 million, or 3.92%. Insurance commissions and other title fees increased $1.31 million in the quarter, while residential mortgage banking income decreased $6.09 million, real estate brokerage and property management income decreased $2.33 million, and service charges on deposit accounts decreased $0.42 million. Also included in noninterest income are net gains on investment securities of $5.00 million as compared to net losses of $0.78 million in the prior year.

Residential mortgage banking recorded income of $7.42 million compared to $13.51 million in first quarter 2019. Loan volume in the current quarter was $923.20 million, with purchase activity comprising 61.31% of that volume. Loan volume in first quarter 2019 was $513.53 million, with purchase activity of 86.08%. The notable increase in income from loan production between periods, was partially offset by net losses on derivative instruments of $10.89 million for the quarter.

Total Insurance segment revenue increased 9.42% to $20.24 million in the first quarter due to organic growth and additional income from a third quarter 2019 agency acquisition.

Property management fee revenue decreased 34.19%, or $2.64 million, as compared to first quarter 2019 due to decreases in reservation levels driven by current travel restrictions related to COVID-19.

Bank owned life insurance and other noninterest income increased $3.58 million, or 75.23%, as compared to first quarter 2019 due to proceeds from life insurance policies and investment commission income.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense Compared to the First Quarter of 2019:

Total noninterest expense was $96.89 million compared to $92.12 million in 2019, an increase of $4.77 million, or 5.17%. This reflects increases of $3.01 million in salary and benefits expense, $0.76 million in advertising and marketing, $0.75 million in software expense, $0.39 million in professional fees, $0.27 million in furniture and equipment expense, and a decline in occupancy expense of $0.75 million.

Market expansion and infrastructure enhancements, that occurred after first quarter 2019, have resulted in generally higher levels of salary and benefits expense, software expense, and professional fees. Advertising and marketing increased due to focused advertising in our new North Carolina markets. The decline in occupancy expense is attributable to one time expenses related to the adoption of the new leasing standard in first quarter 2019.

Quarterly Income Taxes Compared to the First Quarter of 2019:

Income tax expense was $6.19 million compared to $8.21 million one year prior. This represents an effective tax rate of 19.00% compared to 20.72% in the first quarter of 2019.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets were $12.62 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, an increase of 5.66%, or 22.51% on an annualized basis, compared to $11.95 billion at December 31, 2019. Total assets increased $1.06 billion, or 9.12%, from $11.57 billion at March 31, 2019. The linked quarter increase was driven primarily by growth in cash and cash equivalents and loans held for investment.

Loans held for investment increased $0.36 billion, or 4.33%, or 17.43% on an annualized basis, compared to year end 2019.

Mortgage loans held for sale increased $33.91 million, or 8.09%, over December 31, 2019.

Total deposits increased $37.08 million, or 0.40%, or 1.61% on an annualized basis, over December 31, 2019.

Total borrowings increased $0.62 billion, or 80.17%, from December 31, 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to the Company taking actions to shore up liquidity sources in response to the current economic environment.

Investment Securities:

Total investment securities were $1.35 billion compared to $1.52 billion at December 31, 2019 and $1.20 billion at March 31, 2019. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at March 31, 2020 was 4.31 years. The Company established credit loss reserves related to the HTM and AFS debt securities portfolios of $0.39 million during the quarter. The carrying value of the AFS debt securities portfolio included $20.70 million in net unrealized gains compared to $19.73 million at December 31, 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, we sold $211.70 million in AFS debt securities at a gain of $5.00 million, in order to take advantage of interest rate fluctuations in the market in response to concerns over COVID-19.

Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $8.78 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to $8.42 billion at December 31, 2019 and $8.11 billion at March 31, 2019.

Nonperforming assets were $29.75 million, or 0.24% of total assets, compared to $24.99 million, or 0.22%, at March 31, 2019.

Nonperforming loans were 0.19% of period end loans.

Foreclosed property decreased to $13.05 million from $17.07 million at March 31, 2019. The Company sold the remainder of its former bank premises during the first quarter of 2020 for a reduction of $2.22 million compared to March 31, 2019.

Expected loss estimates are subject to change based on continuing review of models and assumptions, portfolio performance, changes in forecasted macroeconomic conditions and loan mix which could result in material additions to the reserve in future periods.

Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $9.31 billion compared to $9.27 billion at December 31, 2019 and $8.73 billion at March 31, 2019.

Total loans to deposits were 94.37% compared to 90.81% at December 31, 2019 and 92.83% at March 31, 2019.

Non-interest bearing deposits were 32.88% of total deposits at March 31, 2020 compared to 31.83% at December 31, 2019 and 32.23% at March 31, 2019.

Total borrowings were $1.39 billion compared to $0.77 billion and $1.03 billion at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Capital:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 10.98%.

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.11%.

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.10%.

Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.07%.

Book value was $22.77 compared to $22.58 at December 31, 2019 and $21.40 at March 31, 2019.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) was $15.91 compared to $15.69 at December 31, 2019 and $14.46 at March 31, 2019.

About TowneBank:

As one of the top community banks in Virginia and North Carolina, TowneBank operates 42 banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla, Duck and Nags Head in North Carolina. TowneBank also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. Local decision-making is a hallmark of its hometown banking strategy that is delivered through the leadership of each group’s President and Board of Directors. With total assets of $12.62 billion as of March 31, 2020, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP disclosures are included as tables at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, are based on current expectations, and involve a number of assumptions. These include statements regarding TowneBank’s future economic performance, financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies and expectations, and objectives of management, and are generally identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” or “project” or similar expressions. TowneBank intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are subject to assumptions that are subject to change. TowneBank’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements and such differences may be material. Factors which could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of TowneBank include but are not limited to: the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, changes in interest rates, general economic and business conditions; legislative/regulatory changes; the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the quality and composition of TowneBank’s loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in TowneBank’s market area; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; changes in the securities markets; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. TowneBank undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media contact:

G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780

J. Morgan Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-673-1673

Investor contact:

William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

TOWNEBANK Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Income and Performance Ratios: Total Revenue $ 137,696 $ 139,671 $ 145,879 $ 144,537 $ 133,854 Net income 27,605 35,948 39,400 36,242 32,082 Net income attributable to TowneBank 26,384 35,075 37,659 34,638 31,409 Net income per common share - diluted 0.36 0.49 0.52 0.48 0.44 Book value per common share 22.77 22.58 22.38 21.95 21.4 Book value per common share - tangible (non-GAAP) 15.91 15.69 15.44 15.05 14.46 Return on average assets 0.88 % 1.16 % 1.26 % 1.2 % 1.14 % Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 1 % 1.3 % 1.4 % 1.35 % 1.29 % Return on average equity 6.37 % 8.44 % 9.22 % 8.83 % 8.24 % Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 9.91 % 12.97 % 14.2 % 13.9 % 13.24 % Return on average common equity 6.42 % 8.51 % 9.29 % 8.89 % 8.3 % Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 10.01 % 13.12 % 14.36 % 14.05 % 13.39 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 35 % 35.59 % 37.55 % 37.86 % 34.65 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (1): Common equity tier 1 10.98 % 11.46 % 11.52 % 11.58 % 11.49 % Tier 1 11.1 % 11.49 % 11.55 % 11.62 % 11.52 % Total 14.07 % 14.58 % 14.7 % 14.85 % 14.79 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.11 % 9.95 % 9.84 % 9.86 % 9.92 % Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 3.85x 3.34x 3.95x 3.00x 9.36x Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 0.73 % 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.67 % 0.66 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.07 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.22 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.08 % 0.01 % Nonperforming loans $ 16,700 $ 17,437 $ 14,016 $ 18,202 $ 5,696 Former bank premises — 1,521 1,510 1,510 2,223 Foreclosed property 13,053 13,839 15,517 14,517 17,071 Total nonperforming assets $ 29,753 $ 32,797 $ 31,043 $ 34,229 $ 24,990 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 91 $ 309 $ 636 $ 415 $ 117 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 64,372 $ 58,234 $ 55,428 $ 54,527 $ 53,303 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage $ 718,681 $ 628,279 $ 703,922 $ 574,638 $ 366,643 Loans originated, joint venture 204,522 231,879 259,742 246,491 146,884 Total loans originated $ 923,203 $ 860,158 $ 963,664 $ 821,129 $ 513,527 Number of loans originated 3,025 2,984 3,360 3,121 1,977 Number of originators 221 217 225 229 240 Purchase % 61.31 % 70.32 % 68.83 % 84.97 % 86.08 % Loans sold $ 809,834 $ 879,910 $ 925,058 $ 694,832 $ 473,068 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 1.8 % 3.38 % 3.45 % 3.43 % 3.58 % Other Ratios: Net interest margin 3.35 % 3.33 % 3.41 % 3.49 % 3.54 % Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.37 % 3.35 % 3.43 % 3.52 % 3.57 % Average earning assets/total average assets 89.15 % 89.57 % 89.53 % 89.46 % 89.5 % Average loans/average deposits 92.99 % 88.41 % 87.63 % 91.6 % 95.83 % Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 32.21 % 32.14 % 31.82 % 31.63 % 31.39 % Period end equity/period end total assets 13.19 % 13.84 % 13.63 % 13.45 % 13.53 % Efficiency ratio 73.02 % 66.11 % 66.66 % 66.8 % 68.43 % (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary





TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities % Change Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 20 vs. Q1 20 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2020 2019 2019 Q1 19 Q4 19 U.S. agency securities $ 121,857 $ 260,152 $ 129,038 (53.16 )% (5.57 )% U.S. Treasury notes 1,014 2,229 1,000 (54.51 )% 1.40 % Municipal securities 266,489 107,278 223,106 148.41 % 19.45 % Trust preferred and other corporate securities 59,606 35,003 53,367 70.29 % 11.69 % Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 799,713 695,115 1,034,797 15.05 % (22.72 )% Allowance for credit losses (259 ) n/a n/a n/a n/a Total $ 1,248,420 $ 1,099,777 $ 1,441,308 13.52 % (13.38 )% Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 30,545 $ 6,736 $ 23,950 353.46 % 27.54 % Total gross unrealized losses (9,848 ) (8,955 ) (4,215 ) 9.97 % 133.64 % Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ 20,697 $ (2,219 ) $ 19,735 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost Municipal securities $ 28,852 $ 34,472 $ 29,167 (16.30 )% (1.08 )% Trust preferred corporate securities 2,357 500 2,369 371.40 % (0.51 )% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 11,222 14,715 12,152 (23.74 )% (7.65 )% Less: Allowance for credit losses (133 ) n/a n/a n/a n/a Total $ 42,298 $ 49,687 $ 43,688 (14.87 )% (3.18 )% Gross unrealized gains (losses) not reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 964 $ 1,445 $ 1,520 (33.29 )% (36.58 )% Total gross unrealized losses — (410 ) (37 ) (100.00 )% (100.00 )% Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ 964 $ 1,035 $ 1,483 Loans Held For Investment % Change Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 20 vs. Q1 20 vs. 2020 2019 2019 Q1 19 Q4 19 Real estate - construction and development $ 1,060,834 $ 1,111,360 $ 1,120,533 (4.55 )% (5.33 )% Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 2,305,971 1,951,292 2,183,232 18.18 % 5.62 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,398,216 1,279,039 1,329,144 9.32 % 5.20 % Real estate - multifamily 283,514 255,649 243,041 10.90 % 16.65 % Real estate - residential 1-4 family and HELOC 1,693,562 1,637,579 1,653,084 3.42 % 2.45 % Commercial and industrial business 1,636,244 1,547,623 1,574,275 5.73 % 3.94 % Consumer and other loans 405,854 322,828 315,979 25.72 % 28.44 % Total $ 8,784,195 $ 8,105,370 $ 8,419,288 8.38 % 4.33 % Deposits % Change Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 20 vs. Q1 20 vs. 2020 2019 2019 Q1 19 Q4 19 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 3,060,515 $ 2,813,857 $ 2,951,225 8.77 % 3.70 % Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 3,573,926 3,290,907 3,586,364 8.60 % (0.35 )% Savings 280,807 285,790 276,205 (1.74 )% 1.67 % Certificates of deposits 2,392,744 2,341,134 2,457,123 2.20 % (2.62 )% Total $ 9,307,992 $ 8,731,688 $ 9,270,917 6.60 % 0.40 %





TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans (net of unearned income $ 8,550,216 $ 100,566 4.73 % $ 8,283,388 $ 100,504 4.81 % $ 8,030,994 $ 100,146 5.06 % and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans Taxable investment securities 1,356,411 9,211 2.72 % 1,331,175 9,179 2.76 % 1,036,645 7,529 2.91 % Tax-exempt investment securities 128,204 861 2.69 % 118,298 908 3.07 % 79,310 765 3.86 % Total securities 1,484,615 10,072 2.71 % 1,449,473 10,087 2.78 % 1,115,955 8,294 2.97 % Interest-bearing deposits 373,984 1,102 1.19 % 519,737 2,067 1.58 % 693,365 3,998 2.34 % Loans held for sale 333,070 2,988 3.59 % 469,725 4,413 3.76 % 178,475 2,003 4.49 % Total earning assets 10,741,885 114,728 4.3 % 10,722,323 117,071 4.33 % 10,018,789 114,441 4.63 % Less: allowance for credit losses (55,331 ) (56,766 ) (52,844 ) Total nonearning assets 1,362,769 1,305,036 1,228,808 Total assets $ 12,049,323 $ 11,970,593 $ 11,194,753 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 3,521,707 $ 5,319 0.61 % $ 3,533,912 $ 6,421 0.72 % $ 3,174,157 $ 6,240 0.8 % Savings 276,947 593 0.86 % 278,910 638 0.91 % 285,499 1,027 1.46 % Certificates of deposit 2,434,098 13,150 2.17 % 2,544,845 14,685 2.29 % 2,290,056 11,907 2.11 % Total interest-bearing deposits 6,232,752 19,062 1.23 % 6,357,667 21,744 1.36 % 5,749,712 19,174 1.35 % Borrowings 679,745 2,581 1.5 % 454,621 1,810 1.56 % 821,889 4,221 2.05 % Subordinated debt, net 248,510 2,962 4.77 % 248,361 2,962 4.77 % 247,913 2,962 4.78 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,161,007 24,605 1.38 % 7,060,649 26,516 1.49 % 6,819,514 26,357 1.57 % Demand deposits 2,962,110 3,011,688 2,630,813 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 260,500 250,327 198,527 Total liabilities 10,383,617 10,322,664 9,648,854 Shareholders’ equity 1,665,706 1,647,929 1,545,899 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,049,323 $ 11,970,593 $ 11,194,753 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 90,123 $ 90,555 $ 88,084 Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (627 ) (596 ) (611 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 89,496 $ 89,959 $ 87,473 Interest rate spread (1)(3) 2.92 % 2.84 % 3.06 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 0.92 % 0.98 % 1.07 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (2)(3) 3.37 % 3.35 % 3.57 % Total cost of deposits 0.83 % 0.92 % 0.93 %



(1) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(2) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(3) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 108,929 $ 97,593 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 753,643 322,505 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 23,564 22,518 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 886,136 442,616 Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $1,227,982, allowance for credit losses of $259) (1) 1,248,420 1,441,308 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $43,395 )(1) 42,431 43,688 Less: allowance for credit losses (133 ) — Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 42,298 43,688 Other equity securities 6,462 6,462 FHLB stock 52,042 30,094 Total Securities 1,349,222 1,521,552 Mortgage loans held for sale 453,143 419,233 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 8,784,195 8,419,288 Less: allowance for credit losses (64,372 ) (58,234 ) Net Loans 8,719,823 8,361,054 Premises and equipment, net 236,735 231,806 Goodwill 446,725 446,816 Other intangible assets, net 51,448 54,399 BOLI 240,924 243,062 Other assets 239,670 227,125 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,623,826 $ 11,947,663 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 3,060,515 $ 2,951,225 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 3,573,926 3,586,364 Savings 280,807 276,205 Certificates of deposit 2,392,744 2,457,123 Total Deposits 9,307,992 9,270,917 Advances from the FHLB 971,527 471,687 Subordinated debt, net 248,607 248,458 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 171,762 52,391 Total Borrowings 1,391,896 772,536 Other liabilities 258,306 250,516 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,958,194 10,293,969 Preferred stock Authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 — — Common stock, $1.667 par: 150,000,000 shares authorized 72,619,938 and 72,469,682 shares issued at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 121,057 121,107 Capital surplus 1,041,870 1,041,160 Retained earnings 477,972 467,186 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 811,419 and 818,578 shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (15,562 ) (15,555 ) Deferred compensation trust 15,562 15,555 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 12,301 11,302 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,653,200 1,640,755 Noncontrolling interest 12,432 12,939 TOTAL EQUITY 1,665,632 1,653,694 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 12,623,826 $ 11,947,663 (1) For 2020, disclosures are presented in compliance with ASC 326.





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 100,062 $ 99,695 Investment securities 9,949 8,134 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 1,102 3,998 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,988 2,003 Total interest income 114,101 113,830 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 19,062 19,174 Advances from the FHLB 2,492 4,153 Subordinated debt, net 2,962 2,962 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 89 68 Total interest expense 24,605 26,357 Net interest income 89,496 87,473 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 7,016 1,438 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 82,480 86,035 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 7,416 13,508 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 16,893 15,582 Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 6,938 9,268 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,440 2,861 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,179 1,183 BOLI 3,105 1,598 Other income 5,227 3,157 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 5,002 (776 ) Total noninterest income 48,200 46,381 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 55,867 52,860 Occupancy expense 7,502 8,251 Furniture and equipment 3,640 3,371 Amortization - intangibles 2,950 3,192 Software expense 3,492 2,745 Data processing 2,791 3,166 Professional fees 3,067 2,679 Advertising and marketing 3,584 2,829 Other expenses 13,995 13,030 Total noninterest expense 96,888 92,123 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 33,792 40,293 Provision for income tax expense 6,187 8,211 Net income $ 27,605 $ 32,082 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,221 ) (673 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 26,384 $ 31,409 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.37 $ 0.44 Diluted earnings $ 0.36 $ 0.44 Cash dividends declared $ 0.18 $ 0.16





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 108,929 $ 97,593 $ 124,439 $ 110,580 $ 104,091 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 753,643 322,505 675,288 834,505 775,208 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 23,564 22,518 21,663 21,527 21,001 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 886,136 442,616 821,390 966,612 900,300 Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $1,227,982, allowance for credit losses of $259) (1) 1,248,420 1,441,308 1,337,395 1,260,821 1,099,777 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $43,395 )(1) 42,431 43,688 44,494 50,574 49,687 Less: allowance for credit losses (133 ) — — — — Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 42,298 43,688 44,494 50,574 49,687 Other equity securities 6,462 6,462 5,697 5,396 5,022 FHLB stock 52,042 30,094 26,282 32,657 41,464 Total Securities 1,349,222 1,521,552 1,413,868 1,349,448 1,195,950 Mortgage loans held for sale 453,143 419,233 456,719 362,773 247,021 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 8,784,195 8,419,288 8,182,829 8,126,729 8,105,370 Less: allowance for credit losses (64,372 ) (58,234 ) (55,428 ) (54,527 ) (53,303 ) Net Loans 8,719,823 8,361,054 8,127,401 8,072,202 8,052,067 Premises and equipment, net 236,735 231,806 231,060 230,177 227,458 Goodwill 446,725 446,816 446,423 442,881 442,881 Other intangible assets, net 51,448 54,399 57,404 58,391 61,333 BOLI 240,924 243,062 241,652 240,621 238,977 Other assets 239,670 227,125 225,374 219,375 202,276 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,623,826 $ 11,947,663 $ 12,021,291 $ 11,942,480 $ 11,568,263 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 3,060,515 $ 2,951,225 $ 3,030,505 $ 2,950,615 $ 2,813,857 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 3,573,926 3,586,364 3,534,252 3,409,322 3,290,907 Savings 280,807 276,205 280,552 277,495 285,790 Certificates of deposit 2,392,744 2,457,123 2,592,705 2,631,386 2,341,134 Total Deposits 9,307,992 9,270,917 9,438,014 9,268,818 8,731,688 Advances from the FHLB 971,527 471,687 381,846 532,004 739,160 Subordinated debt, net 248,607 248,458 248,309 248,160 248,010 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 171,762 52,391 42,971 56,355 44,775 Total Borrowings 1,391,896 772,536 673,126 836,519 1,031,945 Other liabilities 258,306 250,516 271,617 230,691 238,974 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,958,194 10,293,969 10,382,757 10,336,028 10,002,607 Preferred stock Authorized shares - 2,000,000 — — — — — Common stock, $1.667 par value 121,057 121,107 121,080 121,038 121,047 Capital surplus 1,041,870 1,041,160 1,039,156 1,036,982 1,035,563 Retained earnings 477,972 467,186 445,186 420,600 399,030 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (15,562 ) (15,555 ) (15,317 ) (15,160 ) (14,067 ) Deferred compensation trust 15,562 15,555 15,317 15,160 14,067 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 12,301 11,302 19,958 15,143 (1,792 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,653,200 1,640,755 1,625,380 1,593,763 1,553,848 Noncontrolling interest 12,432 12,939 13,154 12,689 11,808 TOTAL EQUITY 1,665,632 1,653,694 1,638,534 1,606,452 1,565,656 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 12,623,826 $ 11,947,663 $ 12,021,291 $ 11,942,480 $ 11,568,263 (1) For 2020, disclosures are presented in compliance with ASC 326.







TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 100,062 $ 100,059 $ 102,047 $ 101,874 $ 99,695 Investment securities 9,949 9,936 9,889 8,987 8,134 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 1,102 2,067 3,745 4,015 3,998 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,988 4,413 3,956 3,007 2,003 Total interest income 114,101 116,475 119,637 117,883 113,830 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 19,062 21,744 23,552 21,784 19,174 Advances from the FHLB 2,492 1,730 1,935 3,201 4,153 Subordinated debt 2,962 2,962 2,962 2,962 2,962 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 89 80 85 117 68 Total interest expense 24,605 26,516 28,534 28,064 26,357 Net interest income 89,496 89,959 91,103 89,819 87,473 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 7,016 3,601 1,508 2,824 1,438 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 82,480 86,358 89,595 86,995 86,035 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 7,416 15,884 18,855 18,565 13,508 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 16,893 15,001 16,681 17,213 15,582 Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 6,938 6,737 9,444 8,843 9,268 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,440 2,245 2,253 3,185 2,861 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,179 1,389 1,514 660 1,183 BOLI 3,105 3,865 2,117 1,635 1,598 Other income 5,227 4,591 3,981 4,617 3,157 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 5,002 — (69 ) — (776 ) Total noninterest income 48,200 49,712 54,776 54,718 46,381 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 55,867 56,013 55,784 54,263 52,860 Occupancy expense 7,502 7,516 7,953 7,662 8,251 Furniture and equipment 3,640 3,598 3,805 3,578 3,371 Amortization - intangibles 2,950 3,005 3,059 3,113 3,192 Software expense 3,492 2,976 3,208 2,788 2,745 Data processing 2,791 2,510 2,533 3,616 3,166 Professional fees 3,067 2,990 3,566 3,707 2,679 Advertising and marketing 3,584 2,839 3,429 3,182 2,829 Other expenses 13,995 10,889 13,950 14,647 13,030 Total noninterest expense 96,888 92,336 97,287 96,556 92,123 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 33,792 43,734 47,084 45,157 40,293 Provision for income tax expense 6,187 7,786 7,684 8,915 8,211 Net income 27,605 35,948 39,400 36,242 32,082 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,221 ) (873 ) (1,741 ) (1,604 ) (673 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 26,384 $ 35,075 $ 37,659 $ 34,638 $ 31,409 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.37 $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.44 Diluted earnings $ 0.36 $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.44 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 72,206,228 72,122,476 72,091,221 72,044,817 71,992,330 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 72,299,721 $ 72,302,414 72,222,934 72,145,600 72,099,558 Cash dividends declared $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.16





TOWNEBANK Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) March 31, December 31, 2020 over 2019 2020 2019 2019 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income $ 87,406 $ 86,400 $ 87,637 $ 1,006 1.16 % Service charges on deposit accounts 2,440 2,861 2,245 (421 ) (14.72 )% Credit card merchant fees 1,179 1,183 1,389 (4 ) (0.34 )% Other income 7,061 3,927 5,271 3,134 79.81 % Subtotal 10,680 7,971 8,905 2,709 33.99 % Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 5,002 (776 ) — 5,778 (744.59 )% Total noninterest income 15,682 7,195 8,905 8,487 117.96 % Total revenue 103,088 93,595 96,542 9,493 10.14 % Provision for credit losses 7,041 1,438 3,601 5,603 389.64 % Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 33,225 31,087 34,183 2,138 6.88 % Occupancy expense 4,916 5,244 4,959 (328 ) (6.25 )% Furniture and equipment 2,660 2,367 2,577 293 12.38 % Amortization of intangibles 1,164 1,366 1,214 (202 ) (14.79 )% Other expenses 18,705 16,181 14,078 2,524 15.6 % Total expenses 60,670 56,245 57,011 4,425 7.87 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 35,377 35,912 35,930 (535 ) (1.49 )% Corporate allocation 670 452 627 218 48.23 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 36,047 36,364 36,557 (317 ) (0.87 )% Provision for income tax expense 6,663 7,192 6,368 (529 ) (7.36 )% Net income 29,384 29,172 30,189 212 0.73 % Noncontrolling interest (1 ) 2 (1 ) (3 ) (150.00 )% Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 29,383 $ 29,174 $ 30,188 $ 209 0.72 % Efficiency ratio 61.85 % 59.6 % 59.05 % 2.25 % 3.78 %





TOWNEBANK Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) March 31, December 31, 2020 over 2019 2020 2019 2019 Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage brokerage $ 8,007 $ 13,756 $ 16,617 $ (5,749 ) (41.79 )% income, net Real estate brokerage income, net 1,865 1,561 2,550 304 19.47 % Title insurance and settlement fees 436 368 531 68 18.48 % Property management fees, net 5,073 7,708 4,187 (2,635 ) (34.19 )% Income from unconsolidated 186 94 75 92 97.87 % subsidiary Net interest and other income 2,421 1,372 2,787 1,049 76.46 % Total revenue 17,988 24,859 26,747 (6,871 ) (27.64 )% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 13,293 12,895 12,941 398 3.09 % Occupancy expense 1,927 2,345 1,857 (418 ) (17.83 )% Furniture and equipment 762 768 773 (6 ) (0.78 )% Amortization of intangible assets 657 725 655 (68 ) (9.38 )% Other expenses 6,867 6,241 7,030 626 10.03 % Total expenses 23,506 22,974 23,256 532 2.32 % (Loss) income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest (5,518 ) 1,885 3,491 (7,403 ) (392.73 )% Corporate allocation (393 ) (263 ) (362 ) (130 ) 49.43 % (Loss) income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest (5,911 ) 1,622 3,129 (7,533 ) (464.43 )% Provision for income tax (benefit) expense (1,292 ) 551 416 (1,843 ) (334.48 )% Net (loss) income (4,619 ) 1,071 2,713 (5,690 ) (531.28 )% Noncontrolling interest (791 ) (252 ) (715 ) (539 ) 213.89 % Net (loss) income attributable to TowneBank $ (5,410 ) $ 819 $ 1,998 $ (6,229 ) (760.56 )% Efficiency ratio 130.68 % 92.42 % 86.95 % 38.26 % 41.4 %







TOWNEBANK Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) March 31, December 31, 2020 over 2019 2020 2019 2019 Amount Percent Commission and fee income Property and casualty $ 12,786 $ 11,873 $ 11,957 $ 913 7.69 % Employee benefits 3,918 3,506 3,758 412 11.75 % Travel insurance 1,266 1,289 794 (23 ) (1.78 )% Specialized benefit services 168 170 173 (2 ) (1.18 )% Total commissions and fees 18,138 16,838 16,682 1,300 7.72 % Contingency and bonus revenue 2,022 1,585 1,396 437 27.57 % Other income 81 75 1,805 6 8 % Total revenue 20,241 18,498 19,883 1,743 9.42 % Employee commission expense 3,596 3,098 3,501 498 16.07 % Revenue, net of commission expense 16,645 15,400 16,382 1,245 8.08 % Salaries and employee benefits 9,349 8,878 8,889 471 5.31 % Occupancy expense 659 662 700 (3 ) (0.45 )% Furniture and equipment 218 236 248 (18 ) (7.63 )% Amortization of intangible assets 1,129 1,101 1,136 28 2.54 % Other expenses 1,357 2,027 1,096 (670 ) (33.05 )% Total operating expenses 12,712 12,904 12,069 (192 ) (1.49 )% Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 3,933 2,496 4,313 1,437 57.57 % Corporate allocation (277 ) (189 ) (265 ) (88 ) 46.56 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 3,656 2,307 4,048 1,349 58.47 % Provision for income tax expense 816 468 1,002 348 74.36 % Net income 2,840 1,839 3,046 1,001 54.43 % Noncontrolling interest (429 ) (423 ) (157 ) (6 ) 1.42 % Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 2,411 $ 1,416 $ 2,889 $ 995 70.27 % Provision for income taxes 816 468 1,002 348 74.36 % Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,300 1,333 1,309 (33 ) (2.48 )% EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 4,527 $ 3,217 $ 5,200 $ 1,310 40.72 % Efficiency ratio 76.37 % 83.79 % 73.67 % (7.42 )% (8.86 )%







TOWNEBANK Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.88 % 1.14 % 1.16 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.14 % intangibles and amortization Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1 % 1.29 % 1.3 % Return on average equity (GAAP) 6.37 % 8.24 % 8.44 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other 3.54 % 5 % 4.53 % intangibles and amortization Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 9.91 % 13.24 % 12.97 % Return on average common equity (GAAP) 6.42 % 8.3 % 8.51 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other 3.59 % 5.09 % 4.61 % intangibles and amortization Return on average tangible common equity 10.01 % 13.39 % 13.12 % (non-GAAP) Book value (GAAP) $ 22.77 $ 21.4 $ 22.58 Impact of excluding average goodwill and other (6.86 ) (6.94 ) (6.89 ) intangibles and amortization Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $ 15.91 $ 14.46 $ 15.69 Average assets (GAAP) $ 12,049,323 $ 11,194,753 $ 11,970,593 Less: average goodwill 446,838 442,869 446,428 Less: average intangible assets 53,285 63,400 56,339 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 11,549,200 $ 10,688,484 $ 11,467,826 Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,665,706 $ 1,545,899 $ 1,647,929 Less: average goodwill 446,838 442,869 446,428 Less: average intangible assets 53,285 63,400 56,339 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,165,583 $ 1,039,630 $ 1,145,162 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,653,676 $ 1,534,131 $ 1,635,394 Less: average goodwill 446,838 442,869 446,428 Less: average intangible assets 53,285 63,400 56,339 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,153,553 $ 1,027,862 $ 1,132,627 Net Income (GAAP) $ 26,384 $ 31,409 35,075 Amortization of Intangibles, net of tax 2,331 2,521 2,374 Tangible Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 28,715 $ 33,930 $ 37,449



