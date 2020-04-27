COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today announced that its upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Annual Meeting) will now be held in a virtual-only format, via audio webcast, due to public health concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in support of the health and well-being of our stockholders, associates and community and in light of the guidance from local, state and federal governments. The Annual Meeting will not be held at a physical location.

The Annual Meeting will be held at the originally scheduled date and time, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2020 can access the virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LB2020 by using the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. Only one stockholder per 16-digit control number can access the virtual Annual Meeting. Stockholders may vote and submit questions during the virtual Annual Meeting. We recommend that stockholders log in and access the webcast 15 minutes in advance of the virtual Annual Meeting’s start time.

L Brands urges stockholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the virtual Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting:

BEFORE the Annual Meeting:

Vote by Internet Go to www.proxyvote.com until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 13, 2020. Vote by Phone Call toll-free 1-800-690-6903 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 13, 2020. Vote by Mail Complete, sign and date the latest proxy/voting instruction card and return it in the postage-paid envelope the company has provided.

DURING the Annual Meeting:

Vote by Internet Go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LB2020 and vote during the meeting by following the instructions on the meeting website

For further information, please contact:



L Brands:

Investor Relations

Amie Preston

(614) 415-6704

apreston@lb.com

Media Relations

Tammy Roberts Myers

(614) 415-7072

communications@lb.com