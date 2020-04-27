SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc . (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announced the inclusion of a free one-year Insight subscription with the registration of select list of Insight Managed switch, Insight wireless Access Point and router.

The offer applies to all devices added on or after April 27, 2020, for both new and existing Insight accounts. For the full list of devices included in the offer, please visit the Insight page on NETGEAR.com .

NETGEAR Insight is an industry-first remote network and device management solution, providing easy plug-and-play set-up and management, using its cloud portal or the intuitive Insight mobile app. The Insight cloud-based application, designed for remote network management, is especially well suited for the current environment that both IT teams and managed service providers are now required to address. Providing a broad variety of configurations and network scenarios, the Insight application supports everything from the most basic of networks, through to multi-tenancy and multi-roles.

“This is a natural step to easier and faster deployment for our customers. Including one year of the Insight remote management subscription with some NETGEAR Insight devices will allow our customers to experience the benefits of the solution instantly. We are confident that our customers will find the Insight remote management solution to be a valuable asset to their business by simplifying their network management considerably. Plus, the power of remote network visibility and control cannot be overstated in these times.” says Shaheen Kazi, Director of Product Line Management for Insight.

Now you can easily experience Insight remote network management for a full year without a subscription fee. With the purchase of any qualifying Insight Managed switch, router or wireless access point listed on NETGEAR.com , simply follow the steps described to enable the one-year of free remote management for your new Insight device. You can pick and choose from various options of Insight subscriptions that will fit your needs best:

Insight Premium - The NETGEAR award-winning Insight Premium management solution saves you time and allows you to take control over your network. NETGEAR Insight lets you easily discover, configure, and remotely monitor and manage your Insight managed wireless access points, Insight Managed switches, and routers, from anywhere. NETGEAR Insight is available from any connected device – desktop, laptop and mobile devices. Remotely manage multiple devices across multiple locations--ideal for small and medium businesses.

Insight Pro - has everything included within Premium, plus other features including multi-tenancy and multi-role configuration. Ideal for multi-office organizations, Value-added Resellers and Managed Service Providers.

Insight Remote Network Management delivers a large array of features for your business clients:

Zero-touch deployment – have a network up and running right out-of-the-box.

– have a network up and running right out-of-the-box. Network and Device Configuration – Centrally setup wired and wireless networks and device configurations right through the Insight web portal or mobile app, even remotely.

– Centrally setup wired and wireless networks and device configurations right through the Insight web portal or mobile app, even remotely. Single pane-of-glass – a single, centralized view that makes it simple for business owns, IT managers, MSPs and resellers to remotely manage networks, even across multiple locations.

– a single, centralized view that makes it simple for business owns, IT managers, MSPs and resellers to remotely manage networks, even across multiple locations. Wide choice – Insight is compatible with a wide variety of NETGEAR access points, switches and routers, to give businesses a comprehensive, all-in-one managed network.

– Insight is compatible with a wide variety of NETGEAR access points, switches and routers, to give businesses a comprehensive, all-in-one managed network. Feature-rich – alerts, built-in help and support are all included, and Insight Pro makes it easy to monitor usage and export data for reporting.

Experience the beautiful simplicity of cloud network management

Via the cloud, wireless and wired networks can be deployed quickly, issues resolved before they turn into problems, and less time wasted on managing networks (or businesses and resellers having to skill-up on complex network engineering expertise). Experience Insight to manage a network within multi-tenancy buildings, such as offices, retail outlets, as well as schools, hospitals, and many others from anywhere, at any time.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter , Facebook , Facebook for NETGEAR Business , Instagram and our blog at NETGEAR.com .

