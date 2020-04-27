Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Interconnect Market by Type (Product, Software, Services), Application (Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Workload (VM) and Data (Storage) Mobility), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center interconnect market size is projected to grow from USD 7.9 billion in 2020 to USD 14.0 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2025.



Drivers such as the migration toward the cloud and the growing borderless nature of global economy and opportunities such as the anticipated deployment of 5G and proliferation of applications are expected to fuel the growth of the data center interconnect industry.

Carrier-neutral providers/internet content providers to hold the largest share of the data center interconnects market during the forecast period.

CNPs and ICPs operate most of the data centers and host thousands of servers. These data centers require terabits of optical transport capacity over the metro, regional, and long-haul distances, which can be achieved by linking and transporting traffic between data centers using DCI. This requirement is expected to lead to a growing demand for DCI solutions by CNPs and ICPs during the forecast period.

Shared data and resources/Server high availability clusters (Geoclustering) segment expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Geo clustering detects hardware/software faults and immediately provides access to the application on another system without requiring administrative intervention. The demand for the deployment of DCI for the geo clustering application is increasing due to the benefit it provides for the protection of workloads across globally distributed data centers. These attributes are expected to result in a higher growth rate of deployment of DCI solutions for the geo clustering application during the forecast period.

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Data Center Interconnect Market

4.2 Data Center Interconnect Market, by Type

4.3 Data Center Interconnect Market, by Application

4.4 Data Center Interconnect Market, by End User

4.5 Data Center Interconnect Market by Region (2019)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Migration Toward The Cloud

5.2.1.2 Growing Borderless Nature of Global Economy

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Investments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Anticipated Deployment of 5G

5.2.3.2 Proliferation of Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Capacity Limitations

5.2.4.2 Security Concerns

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

6 Data Center Interconnect Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Product

6.2.1 Packet Switching Networking

6.2.1.1 Allows Organizations to Make Modifications to Meet Their Specific Needs

6.2.2 Optical

6.2.2.1 Compact DCI

6.2.2.1.1 Designed to Fit Within a Data Center Environment from The Power Consumption, Form Factor, and Operational Perspective

6.2.2.2 Traditional Wdm for DCI

6.2.2.2.1 Consists of An Integrated Wdm System That Includes Transponders/Muxponders and a Wdm Line System

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Helps in Boosting The Performance, Increasing The Operational Simplicity of Physical and Virtual Infrastructures in DCI Applications

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Professional Services

6.4.1.1 Consulting and Integration

6.4.1.1.1 Increasing Importance by Helping End Users Achieve Critical Targets

6.4.1.2 Training, Support, and Maintenance

6.4.1.2.1 Focus on Seamless Maintenance and Transformation of Business-Critical to Grow The Market for These Services

6.4.2 Managed Services

7 Data Center Interconnect Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

7.2.1 Helps in Maintaining Data Center Service Continuity During The Failure of a Data Center Facility

7.3 Shared Data and Resources/Server High-Availability Clusters (Geoclustering)

7.3.1 Benefit of Providing Protection of Workload Across Globally Distributed Data Centers to Help Grow The Market for Geoclustering Application

7.4 Workload (VM) and Data (Storage) Mobility

7.4.1 Migration from One Server to Another Within The Same Or Different Data Center Without Traffic Tromboning, to Increase The Vm Application in The DCI Market

8 Data Center Interconnect Market, by End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Communication Service Providers

8.2.1 CSPs to Increasingly Use DCI Solutions to Connect Their Data Centers to Support Service Delivery and Back Office Functions

8.3 Carrier Neutral Providers/Internet Content Providers

8.3.1 Helping Icps to Asist Web-Scale Data Center Solutions

8.4 Government

8.4.1 Requirement of a Fast and Reliable Technology to Process Data to Increase DCI Usage by Government Agencies

8.5 Enterprises

8.5.1 Banking and Finance

8.5.1.1 Ability to Connect Multiple Operation Sites Cost-Effectively and Securely to Increase Usage of DCI Solutions

8.5.2 Utility and Power

8.5.2.1 to Ensure Business Continuity and Data Recovery, Utilities Are Turning to DCI Solutions

8.5.3 Healthcare

8.5.3.1 The Increasing Requirement of a Way to Connect and Exchange Data Between Disparate It Systems in Healthcare Institutions to Push The DCI Market

8.5.4 Media and Entertainment

8.5.4.1 Benefits of DCI Such As High-Performance Computing (Hpc), High Bandwidth Availability and Active/Passive Business Continuity to Increase Its Usage in Media and Entertainment

8.5.5 Retail and E-Commerce

8.5.5.1 with The Increasing Requirement of Higher Bandwidth, The Retail and E-Commerce Industry to Adopt DCI Solutions

8.5.6 Others

8.5.6.1 Phenomenal Growth in Internet Traffic to Increase The Adoption DCI Solutions in Education, Manufacturing and Insurance Industries

9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Us

9.2.1.1 Several Us Headquartered DCI Company'S Increasing Focus on Expanding Data Centers to Push The DCI Market in The Region

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Growing Internet Traffic in The Region to Increase Usage of DCI Solutions

9.2.3 Rest of North America

9.2.3.1 Benefits Such As Low Latency and High Bandwidth Offered by DCIs to Push The DCI Market in Rest of North America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany'S Growing Technology Community and Its Requirement of Increasing Bandwidth to Push The DCI Market in The Region

9.3.2 Uk

9.3.2.1 Several DCI Company'S Focus on Expanding Their Presence in The Uk Market to Push The DCI Market in The Uk Region

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Increasing Focus on 5G to Increase The DCI Market in France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.3.4.1 Growing Bandwidth Needs of Demanding Cloud and Over-The-Top Applications and Data Services to Push The DCI Market in Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Increased Demand for Wireless and Touch Interactivity, Video, and Demographic Analytics is Pushing The Growth of The DCI Market in China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Demand for Bandwidth in Several Sectors, Such As Data Centers and Computer Networking in Japan to Increase The DCI Market

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Unprecedented Increase in Data Consumption is Increasing The Need for DCI Solutions in India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 Increasing Focus on Rolling Out The 5G Network and The Eventual Growth of Data Usage Will Lead to The Increase in The DCI Market in The Region

9.4.5 Rest of Apac

9.4.5.1 Highly Advanced Infrastructure and Extensive Economic Activities to Increase The DCI Market in The Rest of Apac

9.5 Rest of The World

9.5.1 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1.1 Increasing Bandwidth Requirement is Expected to Drive The DCI Market in Middle East and Africa

9.5.2 South America

9.5.2.1 Emerging Trend of High-Quality Video Streaming Services to Drive The DCI Market in South America

