Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mushroom Cultivation Market by Type (Button mushroom, Oyster mushroom, Shiitake mushroom, Other types), By Phase, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mushroom cultivation market is estimated to account for a value of USD 16.7 billion in 2020.



The global mushroom cultivation market is projected to witness significant growth due to factors such as the multiple health benefits of mushrooms, increasing per capita mushroom consumption, cost-effective production and rising demand for vegan and natural food in the diet and increasing health-conscious population across the globe. However, the lack of technical knowledge for spawn production among growers in developing countries can hinder the growth of the market.



The button mushroom segment, by type, is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The button mushroom segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The button mushroom is a widely consumed mushroom type across the world and can potentially offer many health benefits. The mushroom type is commercially grown in almost all the major mushroom producing countries such as China, Japan, the US, the UK, Germany, and Poland. Increased R&D on the white mushroom to find the potential to prevent cancer, along with its availability at affordable prices as compared to special mushroom varieties, is projected to escalate the demand for button mushroom during the forecast period.It contributes more than 40% of global production.



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to higher per capita mushroom consumption and adoption of modern mushroom cultivation techniques in the region.



According to the China Business Research Institute, the country was the largest edible mushroom producer at a global level and reached an estimated annual yield of 38.42 million tonnes in 2017. This accounted for about 75% of the total global output. Furthermore, the CCCFNA Edible Mushroom Branch (2018) stated that the export of edible mushrooms was valued at USD 3.8 billion in the same year. According to a research paper, mushroom cultivation is the fifth-largest agricultural sector in the country, valued at USD 24.0 billion. The Asia Pacific is the leading region in the global mushroom production market. The per capita consumption in China, the largest producer of mushrooms in the world, is higher than any other country. The consumption of mushroom in Asian countries such as Japan, India, and others are increasing at a significant rate accredited by increasing production. Increasing vegan population and shifting trend toward nutrition-rich food have led to the market growth of mushrooms in Asian countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Mushroom Cultivation Market

4.2 Mushroom Cultivation Market, by Type

4.3 Button Mushroom, by Region

4.4 Key Markets, by Key Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Multifunctionality of Mushrooms

5.2.1.2 Cost-Effectiveness Associated With Mushroom Cultivation

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Spawn Production in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Economic Viability of Mushroom Cultivation and Trade by Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Improvised Mushroom Farm Management Practices



6 Mushroom Cultivation Market, by Phase

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Phase I - Composting

6.3 Phase Ii - Spawning

6.4 Phase Iii - Casing

6.5 Phase Iv - Pinning

6.6 Phase V - Harvesting

6.7 Value Chain

6.8 Market Size, by Phase, 2019 (Usd Million)



7 Mushroom Cultivation Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Button Mushroom

7.2.1 Abundance of Vitamin B and Potassium Makes Button Mushroom the Most Preferable

7.3 Oyster Mushroom

7.3.1 Abundance of Protein and Niacin Makes Oyster Mushroom a Preferred Type

7.4 Shiitake Mushroom

7.4.1 Shiitake Mushroom Considered a Medicinal Type

7.5 Other Mushroom Types



8 Mushroom Cultivation Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Fresh Mushrooms to Drive the Market Growth

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 More Than 90% of the Mushrooms Produced in the Country is Agaricus (Button Mushroom)

8.2.3 Mexico

8.2.3.1 the Mushroom Fungus is Increasingly Cultivated by Various Producers Due to Low Investments, Ease of Cultivation, Adaptation to the Environment, and Fewer Cultivation Spaces

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 the Button Mushroom Has Witnessed Significant Growth in Recent Years

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 High Imports of Mushrooms from the Netherlands, Spain, and China

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.3.1 Rise in Demand for More Exotic Mushrooms to Drive the Market Growth

8.3.4 UK

8.3.4.1 Shiitake is the Most Preferred Type of Mushrooms by Consumers in the UK

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 the Country Accounted for the Third-Largest Market Share for Mushroom Cultivation in the Region

8.3.6 Poland

8.3.6.1 Mushrooms Cultivated in the Country Are Mainly Exported to the UK Due to Their High Consumption

8.3.7 Netherlands

8.3.7.1 the Country Accounted for the Largest Share for Mushroom Cultivation in the Region

8.3.8 Ireland

8.3.8.1 Most Growers in Ireland Have Vertically Integrated Businesses, I.E. They Produce Mushrooms and Substrates or Compost for Growing Them

8.3.9 Rest of Europe

8.3.9.1 Rise in Awareness About the Health Benefits of Mushrooms Among Consumers

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 the Health Benefits of Mushrooms Have Further Encouraged the Use of the Fungi as a High-Protein Meat Alternative in the Country

8.4.2 India

8.4.2.1 Increase in the Export of Button Mushrooms to Drive the Market Growth

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.3.1 Improving the Cultivation Techniques That Have Stabilized Mushroom Supplies and Health Effects of Mushrooms

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.4.1 Increasing Consumption of Mushrooms Due to the Changing Lifestyle and Rising Need for Nutritious Foods

8.4.5 Indonesia

8.4.5.1 Oyster Mushroom is a Mushroom Species of Wood That Has a Higher Nutrient Content Than Other Types of Wood Mushrooms

8.4.6 Iran

8.4.6.1 High Demand for Healthier Foods With Multiple Benefits Drives the Market Demand for Mushrooms in the Country

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.1.1 Oyster Mushroom Has Witnessed Significant Growth in Recent Years

8.5.2 Argentina

8.5.2.1 Growing Mushrooms in Argentina Could Be Profitable Due to Low Investments

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.3.1 the Country Accounted for the Second-Largest Share for Mushroom Cultivation in the Region

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.5.4.1 Rise in Awareness About the Health Benefits of Mushrooms Among Consumers

8.6 Rest of the World (Row)

8.6.1 Middle East

8.6.1.1 Availability of Abundant Agriculture Waste Used as a Substrate for Mushroom Cultivation

8.6.2 Africa

8.6.2.1 Increased Domestic Demand for Mushrooms in the Region and the Rise in the Number of Growers Investing in Mushroom Cultivation as a Cost-Effective Farming Alternative to Drive the Market Growth



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Innovators

9.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.4 Emerging Companies

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (For SMEs/Start-Ups)

9.3.1 Progressive Companies

9.3.2 Starting Blocks

9.3.3 Responsive Companies

9.3.4 Dynamic Companies

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 New Product Launches

9.4.2 Agreements

9.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Monaghan Mushrooms

10.2 Walsh Mushrooms Group

10.3 Mycelia

10.4 South Mill Mushrooms Sales

10.5 Smithy Mushrooms Limited

10.6 Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH

10.7 Societa Agricola Italspawn Di Valentino E Massimo Sartor Ss

10.8 Mushroom S.A.S

10.9 Hirano Mushroom LLC

10.10 Fujishukin Co. Ltd.

10.11 Societa Agricola Porretta

10.12 Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc.

10.13 Fresh Mushroom Europe

10.14 Commercial Mushroom Producers

10.15 Lambert Spawn

10.16 F.H.U Julita Kucewicz

10.17 Polar Shiitake Oy

10.18 Heereco Bv

10.19 Bluff City Fungi

10.20 Mycoterra Farm



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mbvgp9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900