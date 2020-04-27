Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market by Type (Discovery, CMC, Preclinical, Clinical Research, Laboratory Services), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, CNS, Cardiovascular), End User (Pharmaceuticals & Medical Device) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CRO services market is projected to reach USD 73.77 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 47.78 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.1%.



Increased outsourcing of R&D activities and an increasing number of clinical trials are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, lack of skilled labor in the CRO services market is one of the major challenges for the players operating in CROs market.



Data management services segment to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Among the CRO services, the laboratory services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the growing outsourcing of data management services by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.



Oncology segment to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



The oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of clinical trials and the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide are the major factors supporting its growth during the forecast period.



APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, low cost of clinical trials, rising number of CROs, and favorable government policies in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market scope

1.3.1 Markets covered

1.3.2 Years considered for the study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research approach

2.2 Market size estimation

2.3 Market breakdown and data triangulation

2.4 Market share estimation

2.4.1 Key data from secondary sources

2.5 Key data from primary sources

2.5.1 Key Industry Insights

2.6 Assumptions for the study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing R&D expenditures

5.3.1.2 Increased outsourcing of R&D activities

5.3.1.3 Increasing demand for outsourcing analytical testing and clinical trial services

5.3.1.4 Increase in clinical trials

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Regulatory pressure on CROs

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growing biosimilars and biologics market

5.3.3.2 Rising demand for specialized testing services

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Growing competition in the CRO industry

5.3.4.2 Regulatory pressure on pharma and medical device manufacturers to drive more detailed chemical analysis of drugs, and devices

5.3.4.3 Shortage of skilled professionals



6 Industry Insight

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 Growing consolidation in the CROs industry

6.1.2 Globalization of clinical trials

6.1.3 Increasing demand for outsourcing various services and preferred vendor partnerships

6.1.4 Technological Advancement



7 Contract Research Organization Market, By Services

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Early Phase Development Services

7.2.1 Discovery Studies

7.2.2 Chemistry, Manufacturing & Control

7.2.3 Preclinical

7.2.3.1 Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics (PK/PD)

7.2.3.2 Toxicology Testing

7.2.3.3 Other Preclinical Services

7.3 Clinical Research Services

7.3.1 Phase I

7.3.2 Phase II

7.3.3 Phase III

7.3.4 Phase IV

7.4 Laboratory Services

7.4.1 Bioanalytical Testing

7.4.2 Analytical Testing

7.4.2.1 Physical Characterization

7.4.2.2 Stability Testing

7.4.2.3 Batch Release Testing

7.4.2.4 Raw Material Testing

7.4.2.5 Other Analytical Testing

7.5 Consulting Services

7.6 Data Management Services



8 Contract Research Organization Market, By Therapeutic Areas

8.1 Oncology

8.2 Central Nervous System

8.3 Cardiovascular

8.4 Respiratory

8.5 Infectious Diseases

8.6 Autoimmune Disorders

8.7 Diabetes

8.8 Others



9 Contract Research Organization Market, By End User

9.1 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.2 Medical Device Companies

9.3 Academic Institutes



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 U.K.

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe (RoE)

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 RoAPAC

10.4.5 Latin America

10.4.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Situation & Trends

11.3.1 Agreements, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships

11.3.2 Expansions

11.3.3 Mergers and acquisitions

11.3.4 New Service launches



12 Company Profiles

12.1 IQVIA

12.2 LabCorp

12.3 Charles River Laboratories

12.4 WuXi Apptec

12.5 Syneos Health Inc.

12.6 Paraxel International

12.7 PRA Health Sciences

12.8 PPD

12.9 ICON Plc

12.10 Medpace Holdings

12.11 SGS

12.12 PSI CRO AG

12.13 Axcent Advanced Analytics (A3)

12.14 BIO Agile Therapeutics

12.15 Firma Clinical Research

12.16 Acculab Lifesciences

12.17 Azelix

12.18 CTSERV

12.19 PEPGRA

12.20 Dove Quality Solutions



