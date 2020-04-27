NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netrality Data Centers today announced it has completed a series of significant renovations and infrastructure upgrades to its interconnected data center located at 1102 Grand in Kansas City, MO. Since acquiring the building in September 2012, Netrality has made considerable investments in power, cooling, and mechanical improvements, transforming it into the most network-rich, core interconnection environment in the Central Midwest. A recently-completed 14-month overhaul has increased primary power and backup power generation and created new fiber, rack space, cabinets, and meet-me-rooms (MMRs).



These significant capital investments are aimed at enabling regional carriers, enterprises, and service providers to interconnect reliably and cost-effectively, boosting regional business and operations. Counting over 42 network operators as its connectivity partners, 1102 Grand offers direct on-ramps to service providers such as Megaport and AWS – including an AWS Direct Connect to the Ohio region.

1102 Grand also connects to six internet exchange points (IXPs), including the Kansas City Internet eXchange (KCIX) – located in 1102 Grand, the St. Louis Regional Internet Exchange (STLIX) – located in Netrality’s 210 North Tucker and 900 Walnut, and the Houston Internet Exchange (HOUIX) – located in Netrality’s 1301 Fannin.

“Since we bought 1102, we have made significant upgrades in our marquee interconnected data center in Kansas City”, shares Gerald Marshall , President and CEO of Netrality Data Centers. “The latest 14-month expansion and renovation is a strong testament to our continuous commitment to always provide our customers with top-of-the-line infrastructure and connectivity, powering their expanding cloud, connectivity, and edge computing needs.”

The major upgrades in the latest 14-month data center infrastructure investments include:

A third electrical feed to the building, capable of handling 2MW worth of power, raising the building's total capacity to 7MW

Netrality has also diversified the building's three electrical busways by equipping them each with their own utility service all the way back to two different KCPL substations.



A fourth generator has been added, increasing backup generator capacity from 4MW to 6MW, in a N+1 configuration.

Additional meet-me-rooms (MMRs), new floor cage space, colocation cabinets, and uninterrupted power supplies (UPS) to its revamped 7th and 8th floors

The new MMR on the 7th floor is strictly dedicated for fiber, featuring sixty-three 42RU open relay racks. Sixty-two additional colocation cabinets with hot aisle containment were also just completed on the 7th floor.



New floor cage space on the 8th floor has been built out to accommodate 125 cabinets in 12 customizable cages.



3 brand new 600 kW UPS – utilizing new lithium-ion battery technology – now supply power to the 7th and 8th floors in a distributed redundant configuration.

Netrality’s interconnected data centers serve customers and channel partners who need direct connections across multiple networks, clouds and other service providers. In addition to expanding its physical footprint in core US markets, Netrality also recently announced an expansion of senior leadership with the addition of Amber Caramella as Chief Revenue Officer and Phill Lawson-Shanks to its Board of Directors.

To learn more about the newly revamped 1102 Grand and Netrality Data Centers, visit https://netrality.com/locations/data-center-kansas-city/ .

About Netrality Data Centers

Netrality owns and operates strategic interconnected data centers and meet me rooms, providing a mix of colocation, powered shell and wholesale data center solutions driven by fiber-dense, network-rich interconnection environments. Netrality today has six strategic data centers in five markets: 210 North Tucker and 900 Walnut in St. Louis, 1102 Grand in Kansas City, 1301 Fannin in Houston, 401 North Broad in Philadelphia and 717 South Wells in Chicago.

