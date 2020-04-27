WILLIAMSBURG, VA, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTC:WNTR) (the Company) updated shareholders on the impact of COVID-19.

The company’s portfolio is diversified and consists of minority investments that are not immediately impacted by the current market conditions. The portfolio includes investments in telemedicine and IT services. The company’s staff and employees, technicians are continuing to service customers remotely to maintain client relations and product sales.

The impact of COVID-19 varies by geography, industry, and type of investment. While it is too early to evaluate the full impact due to COVID-19, we continue to monitor the situation to better understand the potential impact and what we can do to assist companies in their operations.

We see the current market conditions as an opportunity to acquire undervalued properties that focus on natural resources and technologies that eliminate the potential liability of environmental pollution. The initial concentration would be in the oil and gas industry that produces considerable toxic waste, incorporating water treatment technologies that would be at the forefront of environmental remediation.

The company has continued to identify opportunities and close transactions during this time. We expect the current market environment will cause delays and impact valuations. The Company is focused on completing audited statements for the last two years. This will provide for the Company to be able to up-list on a major exchange. The company recently consulted with market markers to assist the company with filing requirements to list on to a major exchange.

About Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.

Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc. (www.wdhinc.net). The company is a diversified holding company with business operations and investments.

