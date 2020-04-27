MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gratitude Health, Inc. (OTCQB: GRTD) (the “Company”) through its recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, Home Bistro, Inc., today provided its outlook for the online food delivery market and Home Bistro’s growth objectives.

Industry Outlook

The overall meal delivery market is currently divided into three primary segments; restaurant delivery, meal-kits and prepared meals/diet plans. According to a leading, global financial services company, “Driven by these three trends – lower production costs, improved logistics and strong demographics – we estimate the global online food ordering market could grow more than tenfold over the next decade or so, to $365bn by 2030 from $35bn today [2018].”1

As consumers become increasingly time-starved and convenience-seeking, they have aggressively sought out alternatives to cooking at home or ordering take-out. While meal-kit providers and third-party restaurant delivery services have attracted the most attention over the last few years, raising substantial capital and achieving significant growth, prepared meal delivery services have begun to proliferate the market and fill yet another significant void within the sector.

Meal-kits vs. Third-Party Delivery vs. Prepared Meals

Business models for meal-kit providers, third-party delivery services and prepared “heat-to-eat” meal companies, differ vastly from one another. Meal-kit companies such as Blue Apron, Home Chef and Sun Basket, provide customers pre-portioned raw ingredients and recipes for a set number of meals every week. Utilizing the ingredients and following the recipes, customers create home cooked meals. On average, meals take anywhere from 30-60 minutes for preparation and cooking and another 15 minutes to clean up.

Third-party online delivery platforms such as Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash, offer access to restaurants’ menus via a single online portal. By logging on to a website or mobile app, consumers can quickly compare menus, prices and reviews. Customers then order directly from the app and cooked meals are delivered - typically - within 60 minutes by the restaurant, third party delivery service or the app platform itself.

Lastly, the prepared, heat-to-eat, meal delivery segment (in which Home Bistro operates) ships fresh and fresh-frozen, fully-cooked meals direct-to-consumer. On average, these meals require heating for three to five minutes and they’re ready to eat. The experience is extremely convenient and requires very little cleanup. The meals can typically be purchased individually, as combo packages or monthly subscriptions.

The Company’s CEO, Zalmi Duchman, stated, “Favorable demographics have been helping fuel a positive trend toward convenience to satisfy dining habits of time-conscious consumers. Recent shopping and dining restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 crisis guidelines are further enhancing behavioral trends towards online, ready-made meal services. These trends could be the basis for a new and permanent segment of consumers who adopt online, ready-made meal services as a routine dining option.”

Home Bistro’s Growth Objectives

The Company has historically been focused on developing its “Home Bistro” brand (www.homebistro.com), a high quality, gourmet line of ready-made meals. He added, “While we will continue to focus on growing the Home Bistro brand, we believe opportunities to expand into several other areas exist and are exploring the following:

Internally developing new verticals that can be readily and cost effectively launched. We believe there are interesting and distinct needs that are prevalent in the market that we can address without significant lead times or working capital.

Evaluating potential acquisitions of existing brands that are mutually complimentary with Home Bistro. The prepared meal delivery segment is extremely fragmented with numerous, small providers servicing other “in-demand” niches, such as weight-loss/diet plans, high-protein, paleo, keto, etc.”

Mr. Duchman concluded, “Simply stated, our goal is to become a premier, online provider of high-quality, ready-made meal brands servicing in-demand niches and delivered direct-to-consumer.”

