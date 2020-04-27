NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for May 19, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET. Nasdaq has adopted a virtual format for its Annual Meeting to protect the health and well-being of its employees, directors, shareholders and other stakeholders in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders of record will be able to vote and ask questions online during the meeting. The virtual meeting website will be accessible 15 minutes prior to the meeting start by visiting: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NDAQ2020 .



The record date for determining shareholders entitled to participate at the Annual Meeting was March 23, 2020. Nasdaq’s 2020 Proxy Statement and 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K are available on the company’s IR website . The Proxy Statement contains information on voting and admission procedures.

