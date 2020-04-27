HOUSTON, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the market close on Thursday, May 7, 2020.



You are invited to listen to the Company’s first quarter results webcast and conference call, which will take place on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The call will be led by Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Holeman, Chief Financial Officer. The webcast and conference call access information is as follows:

To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, click on the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website, www.whitestonereit.com, and then click on the webcast link. A replay of the call will be available on Whitestone’s website via the webcast link until the Company’s next earnings release.

Dial-in number for domestic participants: (800) 239-9838 Dial-in number for international participants: (323) 794-2551

The conference call will be recorded and a telephone replay will be available through Friday, May 22, 2020. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay number for domestic participants: (844) 512-2921 Replay number for international participants: (412) 317-6671 Passcode (for all participants): 2898551

The first quarter earnings release earnings release and supplemental data package will be located in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. For those without internet access, the earnings release and supplemental data package will be available by mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call the Company’s Investor Relations line at (713) 435-2219. Additional information about Whitestone can be found on the Company’s website at www.whitestonereit.com .

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone’s optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. For additional information, visit www.whitestonereit.com .

