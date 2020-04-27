LONDON, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyeota , the leading audience technology platform enabling the intelligent use of data, today announced the expansion of its data partnership with YouGov PLC , a leading international research data and analytics group, headquartered in London. Eyeota now enables activation of audiences built on YouGov data in France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia. Marketers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany have been leveraging YouGov / Eyeota audiences since 2016.



“YouGov is delighted to strengthen our partnership with Eyeota,” said William Ullstein, commercial director at YouGov. “We have had tremendous success in the U.S., U.K. and Germany over the years and we are excited about expanding our global capability footprint. With our combined data and technology, YouGov and Eyeota offer advertisers and their agencies a crucial bridge between planning and execution that ultimately delivers better business outcomes.”

Eyeota’s audience technology platform delivers a consumer-safe, privacy compliant and globally consistent approach for data owners to transform their data into audiences for marketers to reach targeted customers. Eyeota’s direct integration with leading global demand-side platforms (DSP) and data management platforms (DMP) guarantees that audiences are accessible on all leading buying platforms. This new expansion allows marketers and agencies to seamlessly activate YouGov’s audiences in new Asia-Pacific and European countries through Eyeota’s platform and consistent modeling technology.

With a proprietary panel of over 8 million people globally, YouGov has one of the world’s largest research networks, providing a continuous stream of accurate data and insights. This data is used to fuel YouGov’s huge existing taxonomy, which can be further expanded by connecting bespoke surveys to fit each client’s and campaign’s individual needs.

Through the YouGov and Eyeota partnership, marketers can use research data tailored to audience-specific metrics across their entire campaign lifecycle from audience insight and planning to activation. Eyeota’s globally consistent modeling technology encourages the activation of privacy-compliant audiences built with the attitudes, beliefs, and opinions of their desired target customers, at scale.

For example, Eyeota worked with an audio brand to overlay results from a YouGov custom survey with its syndicated data to build bespoke audiences. The audiences were modeled using Eyeota’s unique globally consistent process and the campaign exceeded all core KPIs: 9% increase in brand consideration, 4% increase in brand adoption and an 8% increase in recalling core brand attributes among target consumers.

“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with YouGov and to expand its powerful audience offering in Europe and across the APAC market,” said Marc Fanelli, SVP of strategic partnerships and global data supply at Eyeota. “With their data, our technology platform and globally unified methodology we empower brands to use research-based data to personalize their outreach to highly targeted audiences.”

About Eyeota

Eyeota is an audience technology platform that enables the intelligent use of data.

We work with marketers, data owners and research companies to provide distinct, comprehensive and qualified audience data. Our technology platform transforms audience data so that organizations can make smarter business decisions, understand customers and enrich marketing strategies.

Eyeota was founded in 2010 and operates in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. For more information, please visit http://www.eyeota.com .

About YouGov

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Each day, our highly engaged proprietary global panel of over 8 million people provides us with thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour. We combine this continuous stream of data with our research expertise to provide insights that enable intelligent decision-making and informed conversations.

With operations in the UK, North America, Mainland Europe, the Nordics, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, YouGov has one of the world’s largest research networks.

For further information visit yougov.com .

