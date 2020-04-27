SILICON SLOPES, Utah, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced it has been recognized as one of the 2020 Top Rated Business Intelligence (BI) Tools as well as a 2020 Top Rated Data Discovery and Visualization Platform by TrustRadius.



With over 130 vetted reviews and ratings, Domo stood out as a leader in both the Business Intelligence (BI) Tools and Data Visualization categories for its ability to provide BI leverage at cloud-scale in record time to drive business forward.

“We believe people and data are your most valuable assets in the cloud era. It’s why we’ve built the Business Cloud,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. This capability has never been more important than in times like these when speed and business agility can mean the difference between those that survive and those that don’t. From marketing to operations, HR to finance, IT to product development, supply chain to sales, Domo can change the way you do business and your ability to go fast, go big and go bold.”

Domo’s scorecard shows Domo received its highest marks for its mobile capabilities and support function. Domo users commented on Domo’s ability to deliver value across the entire business in TrustRadius reviews like these:

“Domo is being used at the enterprise level, connecting various sources of data to create visualizations and mashups in one single dashboard that is accessible via the web and through mobile devices. The purpose of using such a tool was to help bring a clearer picture of business performance and metrics to the executive team as well as other key stakeholders who use the information to make decisions.” – Senior manager, computer software industry

“We starting using Domo for analysis of marketing campaigns and lead generation, we've since expanded and it's an integral part of analyzing and shedding insights on all areas of our business from sales performance, website and product usage to inventory and consumption of inventory! It's relied on by senior executives for daily decisions, product owners for monthly re-alignment, and our sales field to maximize their sales opportunities and customer management.” - Finance and accounting analyst, construction industry

“We are combining all our internal and external data in one place which allows us to get a holistic view; something we were lacking before Domo. The ability to combine, ETL, visualize and the resource power behind Domo allows us to leverage our data. It is being used by the whole organization. We are now able to get real-time metrics, from Sales, Marketing to even support desk and IT.” - IT and systems director, national business capital and services industry

“There are a wide range of Business Intelligence platforms buyers can choose from,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Domo earned a Top Rated award based directly on their customers’ feedback. The product scores particularly well among midsized companies but is a highly rated platform overall. Reviewers on TrustRadius highlight Domo’s ability to help users manipulate, manage, and visualize data from a variety of systems.”

Established in 2013, TrustRadius is a site for B2B software reviews. Each month, about 500,000 B2B technology buyers use over 220,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Visit TrustRadius to leave Domo a review or see what other users have to say.

About Domo:

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com .

