NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CIRCOR International, Inc. (“CIRCOR” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CIR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether CIRCOR and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 2, 2020, CIRCOR announced that it would delay the filing of its financial report for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, citing material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting and the need for additional time to evaluate the impact of those weaknesses. CIRCOR also announced an independent investigation into accounting and financial reporting at one of its discontinued operations in order to determine whether there are any matters which could have a material impact on the Company’s financial results. On this news, CIRCOR’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 3, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlawfirm.com.