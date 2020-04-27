Washington, D.C., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orlando Cruz is joining ICMA-RC as its Chief Revenue and Sales Officer starting Monday, April 27. The position is an expanded role which now entails responsibility for the broad range of retirement savings, financial planning, and advisory programs (including 457, education, healthcare, and not-for-profit plans, and investment-only) which deliver on the organization’s mission. The position has overall responsibility for all client facing sales teams across the corporation and includes approximately 250 teammates.

“As ICMA-RC continues to grow, I know Orlando will have a dramatic impact leveraging his experience and track record of transforming and leading successful teams in delivering client value, which is critical to the success of our organization,” says Lynne Ford, CEO and president of ICMA-RC. “I am thrilled to have Orlando join our organization because he brings a wealth of strategic leadership experience coupled with a passion for our purpose and mission that will drive ICMA-RC forward.”

Mr. Cruz brings more than 25 years of experience leading the development of highly effective and successful sales organizations. With broad experience in investments, record-keeping, advisory services and banking, he has a proven track record in creating a team culture focused on serving clients while strategically growing organizations. Mr. Cruz is joining from PNC Investments, where he was Senior Vice President and Market Executive and led a team delivering wealth management and retirement products and solutions to clients. With extensive leadership in the financial services industry, he has served in several executive roles, including President & CEO of MetLife’s broker-dealer organization (MetLife Securities, Inc.), President of the Retail Investor Channel at Voya Financial (formerly ING Insurance U.S), and 18 years at Wells Fargo Corporation in leadership roles focused on retirement at both the plan sponsor and participant levels, as well as international pension funds.

“Our public sector employees are on the front lines of our communities, working selflessly and tirelessly for the public good. I am proud to be joining an organization that was founded by the public sector with the express purpose of helping those who help so many achieve their retirement dreams and objectives,” says Orlando Cruz. “I am incredibly excited about joining ICMA-RC as the organization evolves as a leading provider of retirement services to those who serve our communities.”

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $53 billion in assets under management and administration (as of March 31, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Attachment

Aprile Pritchet ICMA-RC 202-962-8067 apritchet@icmarc.org