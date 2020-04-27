New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2020-2024 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767745/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on osteoarthritis therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis and availability of improved diagnostic modalities. In addition, increasing incidence of osteoarthritis is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The osteoarthritis therapeutics market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Analgesics and NSAIDs

• Corticosteriods

• Viscosupplements

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the availability of guidelines for disease management as one of the prime reasons driving the osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our osteoarthritis therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Osteoarthritis therapeutics market sizing

• Osteoarthritis therapeutics market forecast

• Osteoarthritis therapeutics market industry analysis





