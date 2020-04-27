TAMPA, Fla., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTC Markets: FCIT ), the parent bank holding company for First Citrus Bank, has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2020.



Collaboration between our deposit and lending teams is fueling low-cost deposit growth. The year over year period ending March 31, 2020, was the strongest core deposit growth period since 2004. More importantly, low-cost deposit growth was the highest in the company’s history. First-quarter profits were down 21% largely due to personnel additions on the business and retail banking roster.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights (compared to first quarter 2019)

Book value per share growth of 8% * ;

; Asset growth of 10%;

Loan growth of 11%;

Demand deposit growth of 32%;

Total deposit growth of 19%.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $835,000, or $0.41 per share, compared to the net income of $1,057,000, or $0.52 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Book value per share as of March 31, 2020, was $18.71, an increase of 8.5% over the $17.25 book value per share as of March 31, 2019. A $0.40 special cash dividend per share of Common, Class A Preferred, and Class B Preferred stock was paid on March 4, 2020.

Total assets were $437 million as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $41 million, or 10%, from $396 million as of March 31, 2019.

Total loans grew to $338 million by March 31, 2020, an increase of $33 million, or 11%, from $312 million as of March 31, 2019.

Total deposits as of March 31, 2020, were $386 million, an increase of $62 million, or 19%, over 2019. Demand deposit balances represented 37% of 2020 total deposits.

“We’ve made significant gains on the recruiting front as evidenced by the improvements in demand deposit growth. The Payroll Protection Program launched this past month and created an unexpected but welcomed seam in the market to nimbly add clients from regional and money center competitors. Another tailwind to enhance the First Citrus brand,” said John Barrett, President and CEO of First Citrus Bank.

Comparative Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)





Assets 3 /31/2020 3/31/2019 Percent

Change Cash and Due From Banks $82,967 74,356 12% Investment Securities & Fed Funds Sold 987 2,102 (53%) Total Loans 338,073 304,786 11% Allowance for Loan Losses (2,579) (2,673) (4%) Net Loans 335,494 302,112 11% Premises and Equipment, Net 7,583 7,642 (1%) Cash Surrender Value of Bank-Owned Life Insurance 6,789 6,588 3% Other Assets 2,930 3,315 (12%) Total Assets $436,750 396,115 10% Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand Deposits 141,939 107,614 32% Money-Market Deposits 156,107 131,038 19% Time and Savings Deposits 88,068 85,070 4% Total Deposits $386,114 323,722 19% FHLB Advances and Fed Funds Purchased 5,000 30,000 (83%) Subordinated Debentures 4,942 4,942 0% Other Liabilities 2,428 2,506 (3%) Total Deposits and Liabilities 398,484 361,170 10% Shareholders' Equity 38,266 34,945 10% Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $436,750 396,115 10%





Comparative Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except per share data) First Quarter Twelve Months

Ended December 31

2020 2019 2019 2018 Interest Income $4,613 4,572 $18,339 16,627 Interest Expense 958 1,016 4,277 3,035 Net Interest Income 3,655 3,556 14,062 13,592 Provision for Loan Losses 75 - 119 390 Net Interest Income After Provision 3,580 3,556 13,943 13,202 Noninterest Income 479 480 2,191 2,072 Noninterest Expense 2,957 2,624 10,898 10,117 Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,102 1,412 5,236 5,157 Income Taxes 267 355 1,284 1,262 Net Earnings $835 1,057 $3,952 3,895 Earnings Per Share Basic* $0.41 0.52 $1.95 1.93 Earnings Per Share Diluted* $0.40 0.52 $1.89 1.92 Book Value Per Share at End of Period* $18.71 17.25 $18.71 16.96 Shares Outstanding 2,044,574 2,025,651 2,032,716 2,021,622 Dividends $0.40 $0.25 $0.25 $0.20 *A 5% stock dividend per share of Common, Class A Preferred

and Class B Preferred was issued on 10/17/2019.

About First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc.

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc., is a Florida corporation and the parent bank holding company for First Citrus Bank, a Florida commercial bank. First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida and was ranked as the second-best-performing regional bank stock in the Southeastern United States over the past three years by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Stock trades on the OTC Markets under ticker symbol “ FCIT .”

About First Citrus Bank

First Citrus Bank, a $508 million commercial bank, was established in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa. It was selected as the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce 2019 Small Business of the Year and ranked as one of the Top 200 Community Banks in 2019 by American Banker. Ranked as one of the Top 25 Commercial Loan Producers in the Nation by the magazine Independent Banker, it serves businesses and individuals through a range of tailored financial solutions. Specializing in retail and commercial banking services, First Citrus Bank has five locations throughout Tampa Bay.

First Citrus Bank enhances vibrancy throughout Tampa Bay by helping families become more financially secure and businesses economically successful. For additional information, please visit http://www.firstcitrus.com .

Information in this release relating to the Company’s future prospects, which are forward-looking statements, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to, the following: (1) operating, legal and regulatory risks, such as continued levels of loan quality and origination volume, continued relationships with major customers and technological changes; (2) economic, political and competitive forces affecting our banking business, such as changes in economic conditions, especially in our market area, interest rate fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures within our market, personal and corporate bankruptcies, monetary policy and inflation; (3) our ability to grow internally or through acquisitions; and (4) the risk that management’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words, such as “expects,” “believe,” “will,” “intends,” “will be” or “would.” First Citrus Bancorporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information in this announcement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information contact: John Linton, EVP & Chief Financial Officer 813.792.7177