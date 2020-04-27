Quarter One 2020 Highlights:



Net income totaled $2.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, or $0.22 per diluted common share, a decrease of 3.0% from $2.8 million or $0.23 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Total assets were $1.18 billion and grew at an annualized rate of 19.8% during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to total assets of $1.13 billion at December 31, 2019.

Total loans receivable grew at an annualized rate of 28.3% during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to $1.01 billion compared to $939.1 million at December 31, 2019.

A provision for credit losses of $1.6 million was recorded during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, due to loan growth and in response to the economic uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total deposits increased at an annualized rate of 15.4% during the quarter ended March 31, 2019 to $1.01 billion, compared to $968.0 million at December 31, 2019.

Total core deposits increased at an annualized rate of 13.9% during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and were 88.8% of total deposits.

EVERETT, Wash., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $3.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $2.8 million or $0.23 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

“As we close the first quarter of 2020, we are in the midst of an unprecedented global COVID-19 pandemic that is impacting the physical and economic health of our community and nation. We started the year off strong and despite the pandemic related disruptions that occurred late in the period, we finished the first quarter of 2020 with net income of $2.7 million, which includes $1.6 million in loan loss provision expense due to loan growth and in response to the economic uncertainties of the pandemic, annualized loan growth of 28.3% and annualized deposit growth of 15.4%. We also continue to build out and expand on our CCBX division, which provides Banking as a Service (“BaaS”) enabling broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their clients banking services, while providing additional sources of fee income for the Bank,” stated Eric Sprink, the President and CEO of the Company and the Bank.

“As a preferred Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lender, we are working diligently with the SBA to offer assistance to small businesses as provided in the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”). We have accepted in excess of 1,135 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) applications expected to provide approximately $280.7 million in resources to businesses, impacting over 25,175 employees in our communities as of April 24, 2020. We are taking a proactive approach on restructuring payments for our loan customers during this uncertain time to help alleviate financial hardships by deferring or modifying payments on $159.3 million, that represents 180 loans to provide community financial relief, pursuant to federal guidance, since the end of March 2020.

We are committed to following the guidelines set forth by our federal, state and local government and public health officials to keep us all healthy and safe while remaining open and serving our communities through our drive throughs, call center, mobile banking, online banking and ATMs. The Company has taken measures to protect the health and safety of its employees by implementing remote work arrangements to the fullest extent possible.

The Company’s credit administration is closely analyzing the Company’s higher risk segments within the loan portfolio, monitoring and tracking loan payment deferrals, customer liquidity, and providing timely reporting. The management team continues to analyze economic conditions in our geographic markets. Based on the Company’s current capital levels, conservative underwriting policies, and industry diversification within our concentrations, management expects to be able to manage the economic risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we navigate through this historic time, we remain focused on managing and innovating our way to an enhanced future for the Company, our customers and our communities, combining the stability of our Bank and the additional sources of income from our CCBX division to emerge from this trying time united and stronger than ever.”

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $11.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, an increase of 0.3% from $11.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and an increase of 16.4% from $9.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase compared to the prior quarter and prior year’s fourth quarter is largely related to increased interest income resulting from our loan growth, partially offset by increased interest expense due to growth in interest bearing deposits and a decrease in rates on existing loans that are tied to indexes, including, among others, Wall Street Journal Prime, FHLB term advance rates and LIBOR.

Net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 decreased 11 basis points to 4.15% as compared to 4.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and was 4.13% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease over the prior quarter was due to lower interest rates on loans combined with reduced balances on investment securities. The increase in net interest margin compared to the first quarter in the prior year is primarily due to a decrease in cost of funds, which decreased six basis points to 0.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 0.76% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the average balance of total loans receivable increased by $55.2 million, to $966.6 million, compared to $911.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and increased by $184.2 million, compared to $782.4 million for the same quarter one year ago. Total loan yield for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was 5.25%, compared to 5.36% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and 5.40% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Contractual loan yields approximated 5.08% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 5.15% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and 5.22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) lowered rates five times for a total decrease of 2.25% since July 2019, resulting in lower rates on new and renewing loans as well as loans tied to indexes. Although we have rate floors in place for $347.7 million, or 34.5%, in existing loans, the rate reductions by FOMC have a corresponding impact on loan yields and subsequently the net interest margin in future periods.

Deposit costs for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were 0.64%, an increase of one basis point from 0.63% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and a four-basis point decrease from the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Market conditions for deposits continued to be competitive during the quarter, despite this, we lowered many rates, with most changes to our interest bearing demand deposit and certificate of deposit rates effective in March and April 2020. Historically, there tends to be a lag in customer deposit rates being adjusted up or down in response to rate changes by the FOMC, therefore additional changes may be made in the future as the market responds to the most recent FOMC rate reductions.

Return on average assets (“ROA”) was 0.96% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 1.31% and 1.14% for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. ROA was impacted in the current quarter by increased provision for loan losses due to loan growth and in response to the economic uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-provision, pre-tax ROA was 1.77% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 1.95% and 1.66% for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated. The table also includes ratios that were adjusted by removing the impact of the previously disclosed atypical BaaS-brokered deposits for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019. The BaaS-brokered deposits normalized at the end of the second quarter of 2019, therefore no adjustment was made to the loans receivable to deposits ratio as of June 30, 2019 and no adjustments were made to the performance ratios that are calculated using an average balance since the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The adjusted ratios are non-GAAP measures. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, see the end of this earnings release.

Three months ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Return on average assets (1) 0.96 % 1.31 % 1.35 % 1.31 % 1.14 % Return on average assets, as adjusted (1,2) N/A N/A N/A 1.34 % 1.20 % Return on average equity (1) 8.66 % 11.66 % 11.72 % 11.45 % 10.25 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1,3) 1.77 % 1.95 % 1.95 % 1.87 % 1.66 % Yield on earnings assets (1) 4.79 % 4.90 % 4.94 % 4.92 % 4.82 % Yield on loans receivable (1) 5.25 % 5.36 % 5.36 % 5.39 % 5.40 % Loan yield excluding fees (1) 5.08 % 5.15 % 5.24 % 5.23 % 5.22 % Cost of funds (1) 0.70 % 0.70 % 0.72 % 0.74 % 0.76 % Cost of funds, as adjusted (1,4) N/A N/A N/A 0.71 % 0.61 % Cost of deposits (1) 0.64 % 0.63 % 0.64 % 0.66 % 0.68 % Cost of deposits, as adjusted (1,5) N/A N/A N/A 0.63 % 0.52 % Net interest margin (1) 4.15 % 4.26 % 4.29 % 4.24 % 4.13 % Net interest margin, as adjusted (1,6) N/A N/A N/A 4.38 % 4.48 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 3.18 % 2.90 % 2.98 % 3.06 % 3.12 % Noninterest expense to average assets, as adjusted (1,7) N/A N/A N/A 3.12 % 3.37 % Efficiency ratio 64.26 % 59.86 % 60.46 % 62.05 % 65.20 % Loans receivable to deposits 100.01 % 97.02 % 94.78 % 97.39 % 81.01 % Loans receivable to deposits, as adjusted (8) N/A N/A N/A N/A 97.44 % (1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented. (2) For quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, adjusted return on average assets is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average assets. See the end of the earnings release for more information. (3) Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of provision for loan losses and income tax expense from return on average assets. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average assets. See the end of the earnings release for more information. (4) For quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, adjusted cost of funds is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cost of funds. See the end of the earnings release for more information. (5) For quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, adjusted cost of deposits is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cost of deposits. See the end of the earnings release for more information. (6) For quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, adjusted net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin. See the end of the earnings release for more information. (7) For quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, adjusted noninterest expense to average assets is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is noninterest expense to average assets. See the end of the earnings release for more information. (8) For quarter ended March 31, 2019, adjusted loans receivable to deposits is a non-GAAP measure that excludes BaaS-brokered deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is loans receivable to deposits. See the end of the earnings release for more information.

Noninterest income was $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $612,000 from $2.1 million at the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of $687,000 from $2.0 million for the comparable period one year ago. A $721,000 increase in loan referral fees, which is earned when we originate a variable rate loan and arrange for the borrower to enter into an interest rate swap agreement with a third party to fix the interest rate for an extended period, and $51,000 increase in mortgage broker fees was partially offset by a $82,000 decrease in deposit service charges and fees and $77,000 decrease in BaaS fees when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The $687,000 increase over the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was largely due to a $420,000 increase loan referral fees combined with $133,000 increase in BaaS fees, and $77,000 increase in mortgage broker fees.

Total noninterest expense for the current quarter was $9.0 million compared to $8.0 million for the preceding quarter and increased 17.7% from $7.7 million from the comparable period one year ago. Noninterest expense variances for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 include a $782,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, largely the result of hiring staff for our BaaS CCBX division and additional staff for our ongoing banking related growth initiatives, coupled with $92,000 increase in legal and professional fees related to BaaS activities through CCBX operations and regular costs related to legal and accounting work related to year-end reporting. The increased expenses for the current quarter compared to the comparable quarter one year ago were largely due to increases in salary expenses. Full time equivalent employees at March 31, 2020 totaled 208, which was up 6.7% from the prior quarter and increased 16.2% from the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Staffing increases compared to the prior year are due to organic growth initiatives and include increases in back office staffing to support the incremental increases in banking teams and to grow our BaaS CCBX division. Other expenses increased $259,000 as a result of $124,000 more in dues and memberships and subscription and software license expense and $49,000 more in bank examination fees.

The provision for income taxes was $714,000 at March 31, 2020, a $233,000 decrease compared to $947,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of decreased taxable income and $27,000 less than $741,000 for the first quarter of 2019, also as a result of decreased taxable income. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21% as a basis for calculating provision for income taxes.

Balance Sheet

The Company’s total assets increased $55.5 million, or 4.9%, to $1.18 billion at March 31, 2020 from $1.13 billion at December 31, 2019. The primary cause of the increase was a $64.6 million in increased net loans receivable, partially offset by a $13.0 million decrease in investment securities resulting from maturities and principal paydowns. In the quarter ended March 31, 2020 total assets increased $68.0 million, or 6.1%, from $1.12 billion at March 31, 2019. This increase is largely the result of $211.1 million increase in net loans receivable, partially offset by $121.4 million decrease in interest earning deposits with other banks. The Company previously disclosed that at March 31, 2019 there were $164.6 million in temporary, high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet which temporarily increased total assets as of that date.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses, increased $64.6 million, or 7.0%, to $992.3 million at March 31, 2020, from $927.6 million at December 31, 2019 and $211.1 million, or 27.0%, from $781.2 million at March 31, 2019. The growth in net loans receivable over the previous quarter end was due primarily to increases in commercial real estate loans of $30.1 million and $22.6 million in construction, land and land development loans, and $11.3 million in commercial and industrial loans. As a percent of total loans, all categories remained consistent with those of December 31, 2019, and we have been able to maintain this allocation by growing all areas of our portfolio. The Company anticipates an increase in commercial and industrial SBA 7(a) loans during the second quarter 2020, as small business owners apply for relief via the PPP as prescribed in the CARES Act. The increase over the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was due to increases in commercial real estate of $107.6 million, $54.0 million in construction, land and land development loans, $30.4 million in commercial and industrial loans and $23.1 million in residential real estate loans.

The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the periods indicated.

As of March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to

Total Commercial and industrial loans $ 122,667 12.2 % $ 111,401 11.8 % $ 92,248 11.6 % Real estate: Construction, land and land development 119,668 11.9 97,034 10.3 65,686 8.3 Residential 117,821 11.7 115,011 12.2 94,743 12.0 Commercial real estate 643,488 63.9 613,398 65.2 535,896 67.6 Consumer and other 3,695 0.3 4,214 0.5 3,583 0.5 Gross loans receivable 1,007,339 100.0 % 941,058 100.0 % 792,156 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (2,159 ) (1,955 ) (1,084 ) Loans receivable $ 1,005,180 $ 939,103 $ 791,072

Please see Appendix A for additional loan portfolio detail regarding industry concentrations in response to the volatile economic environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total deposits increased $37.1 million, or 3.8%, to $1.01 billion at March 31, 2020 from $968.0 million at December 31, 2019. The increase is largely due to a $29.9 million increase in core deposits. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, noninterest bearing deposits decreased $25.7 million, or 6.9%, to $345.5 million from $371.2 million at December 31, 2019. The $25.7 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits was impacted by the loss of $10.2 million in deposits from the distribution of deposits from an estate and the reclassification of $8.5 million in noninterest bearing to interest bearing from a CCBX customer that is expected to eventually return to noninterest bearing. NOW and money market accounts increased $54.1 million, savings accounts increased $1.5 million, BaaS-brokered deposits were relatively static and time deposits increased $6.9 million. Total deposits increased $28.6 million, or 2.9%, compared to March 31, 2019. As previously reported, that includes $164.6 million in temporary BaaS-brokered deposits as of March 31, 2019. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $49.3 million, or 16.6%, from $296.2 million at March 31, 2019. NOW and money market accounts increased $123.9 million, savings accounts increased $2.6 million, BaaS-brokered deposits decreased $140.7 million and time deposits decreased $6.5 million. Efforts to retain and grow core deposits is evidenced by the high ratios in these categories when compared to total deposits.

The following table summarizes the deposit portfolio at the periods indicated and breaks out BaaS-brokered deposits.

As of March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % to

Total Balance % to

Total Balance % to

Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 345,503 34.4 % $ 371,243 38.4 % $ 296,247 30.3 % NOW and money market 492,054 49.0 437,908 45.2 368,130 37.7 Savings 54,851 5.4 53,365 5.5 52,246 5.4 Total core deposits 892,408 88.8 862,516 89.1 716,623 73.4 BaaS-brokered deposits 23,904 2.4 23,586 2.4 164,604 16.9 Time deposits less than $250,000 58,366 5.8 51,644 5.4 60,728 6.2 Time deposits $250,000 and over 30,384 3.0 30,213 3.1 34,541 3.5 Total deposits $ 1,005,062 100.0 % $ 967,959 100.0 % $ 976,496 100.0 %

The Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) allows us to borrow against our line of credit, which is collateralized by certain loans. As of March 31, 2020, total borrowing capacity of $88.1 million was available under this arrangement. On March 4, 2020, we borrowed a total of $25.0 million in FHLB long term advances. This includes $10.0 million for a three-year term and $15.0 million for a five-year term. These advances provide an alternative source of funding to meet loan demand. We were able to lock in favorable, long-term rates, that supplements deposits, which is our primary source of funding.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $3.0 million since December 31, 2019. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to $2.7 million in net earnings during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Capital Ratios

The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized at March 31, 2020, as summarized in the following table.

Capital Ratios: Coastal

Community

Bank Coastal Financial

Corporation Financial

Institution Basel

III Regulatory

Guidelines Tier 1 leverage capital 11.70 % 11.43 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.58 % 12.10 % 6.50 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.58 % 12.43 % 8.00 % Total risk-based capital 13.83 % 14.65 % 10.00 %

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company contributed $7.5 million in capital to the Bank due to the volatile economic environment. After the downstream of capital, the Company had $6.1 million in cash at March 31, 2020 and could make additional contributions to the Bank in the future, if necessary.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses was 1.29% of loans receivable at March 31, 2020 compared to 1.22% at December 31, 2019 and 1.25% at March 31, 2019. Provision for loan losses totaled $1.6 million for the current quarter, $820,000 for the preceding quarter, and $540,000 for the same quarter in the prior year. Net charge-offs totaled $123,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to net charge-offs of $238,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and $32,000 net charge-offs for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The Company’s provision for credit losses of $1.6 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 is related to the growth in the loan portfolio along with an increase in qualitative factors related to the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard until January 1, 2023, and will continue to account for the allowance for credit losses under the incurred loss model.

At March 31, 2020, our nonperforming assets were $763,000, or 0.06% of total assets, compared to $1.0 million or 0.09% of total assets at December 31, 2019, and $1.3 million, or 0.12% of total assets at March 31, 2019. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at March 31, 2020.

Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 0.08% at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.11% at December 31, 2019. Commercial and industrial nonaccrual loans totaled $699,000 at March 31, 2020, and consisted of four lending relationships. During the first quarter of 2020, charge-offs totaled $121,000 on nonperforming loans. Principal reductions along with the aforementioned charge-offs resulted in an overall decrease in our ratios of nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets to total assets compared to December 31, 2019. One loan was moved to nonperforming status in the first quarter of 2020, and was subsequently charged off.

Credit quality has remained stable in 2020 thus far, as demonstrated by the low level of charge-offs and declining nonperforming loan balance. The immediate and long-term economic impact of the global pandemic, trade issues, and decline in oil prices is unknown, however the Company remains diligent in its efforts to communicate and work with borrowers to help mitigate potential credit deterioration.

The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

As of March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 699 $ 965 $ 493 Real estate: Residential 64 65 71 Consumer and other loans - - 2 Total nonaccrual loans 763 1,030 566 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - 748 Total nonperforming loans 763 1,030 1,314 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 763 $ 1,030 $ 1,314 Troubled debt restructurings, accruing - - - Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.17 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.12 %

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Cash and due from banks $ 14,124 $ 16,555 $ 21,176 Interest earning deposits with other banks 115,112 111,259 236,483 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 15,469 28,360 36,970 Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 4,290 4,350 1,247 Other investments 5,723 4,505 3,600 Loans receivable 1,005,180 939,103 791,072 Allowance for loan losses (12,925 ) (11,470 ) (9,915 ) Total loans receivable, net 992,255 927,633 781,157 Premises and equipment, net 14,195 13,108 13,017 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,228 8,493 9,305 Accrued interest receivable 3,014 2,980 2,505 Bank-owned life insurance, net 6,931 6,882 6,735 Deferred tax asset, net 2,735 2,743 2,496 Other assets 1,995 1,658 1,399 Total assets $ 1,184,071 $ 1,128,526 $ 1,116,090 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 1,005,062 $ 967,959 $ 976,496 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 24,999 10,000 - Subordinated debt, net 9,982 9,979 9,968 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,583 3,583 3,581 Deferred compensation 947 974 1,052 Accrued interest payable 310 308 343 Operating lease liabilities 8,419 8,679 9,471 Other liabilities 3,603 2,871 2,814 Total liabilities 1,056,905 1,004,353 1,003,725 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 87,166 86,983 86,579 Retained earnings 39,946 37,222 26,829 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 54 (32 ) (1,043 ) Total shareholders’ equity 127,166 124,173 112,365 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,184,071 $ 1,128,526 $ 1,116,090

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 12,627 $ 12,323 $ 10,419 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 358 477 808 Interest on investment securities 119 154 153 Dividends on other investments 16 80 14 Total interest and dividend income 13,120 13,034 11,394 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 1,554 1,511 1,436 Interest on borrowed funds 202 192 191 Total interest expense 1,756 1,703 1,627 Net interest income 11,364 11,331 9,767 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 1,578 820 540 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,786 10,511 9,227 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 723 805 726 BaaS fees 579 656 446 Loan referral fees 1,053 332 633 Mortgage broker fees 162 111 85 Sublease and lease income 30 27 10 Gain on sales of loans, net - - (11 ) Other 124 128 95 Total noninterest income 2,671 2,059 1,984 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 5,683 4,901 4,558 Occupancy 927 972 994 Data processing 551 544 529 Director and staff expenses 270 302 240 Excise taxes 203 190 165 Marketing 112 93 94 Legal and professional fees 323 231 409 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assessments 70 (21 ) 75 Business development 125 111 102 Other 755 692 496 Total noninterest expense 9,019 8,015 7,662 Income before provision for income taxes 3,438 4,555 3,549 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 714 947 741 NET INCOME $ 2,724 $ 3,608 $ 2,808 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.24 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.30 $ 0.23 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 11,909,248 11,903,750 11,884,107 Diluted 12,208,175 12,213,512 12,183,234

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost (4) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits $ 103,372 $ 358 1.39 % $ 106,985 $ 477 1.77 % $ 133,458 $ 808 2.46 % Investment securities (1) 27,041 119 1.77 32,871 154 1.86 39,552 153 1.57 Other Investments 4,507 16 1.43 3,743 80 8.48 3,150 14 1.80 Loans receivable (2) 966,602 12,627 5.25 911,373 12,323 5.36 782,387 10,419 5.40 Total interest earning assets 1,101,522 13,120 4.79 1,054,972 13,034 4.90 $ 958,547 $ 11,394 4.82 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (11,665 ) (11,002 ) (9,623 ) Other noninterest earning assets 51,596 51,373 48,145 Total assets $ 1,141,453 $ 1,095,343 $ 997,069 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 628,037 $ 1,554 1.00 % $ 585,277 $ 1,511 1.02 % $ 571,086 $ 1,436 1.02 % Subordinated debt, net 9,980 146 5.88 9,977 148 5.89 9,966 145 5.90 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,583 35 3.93 3,583 39 4.32 3,581 44 4.98 FHLB advances and other borrowings 7,851 21 1.08 893 5 2.22 297 2 2.73 Total interest bearing liabilities 649,451 1,756 1.09 599,730 1,703 1.13 $ 584,930 $ 1,627 1.13 Noninterest bearing deposits 352,930 360,030 288,049 Other liabilities 12,542 12,869 13,029 Total shareholders' equity 126,530 122,714 111,061 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,141,453 $ 1,095,343 $ 997,069 Net interest income $ 11,364 $ 11,331 $ 9,767 Interest rate spread 3.70 % 3.77 % 3.69 % Net interest margin (3) 4.15 % 4.26 % 4.13 % (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes nonaccrual loans. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets. (4) Yields and costs are annualized.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 13,120 $ 13,034 $ 12,355 $ 11,804 $ 11,394 Interest expense 1,756 1,703 1,628 1,618 1,627 Net interest income 11,364 11,331 10,727 10,186 9,767 Provision for loan losses 1,578 820 637 547 540 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,786 10,511 10,090 9,639 9,227 Noninterest income 2,671 2,059 2,088 2,132 1,984 Noninterest expense 9,019 8,015 7,748 7,643 7,662 Net income - pre-tax, pre-provision 5,016 5,375 5,067 4,675 4,089 Provision for income tax 714 947 919 854 741 Net income 2,724 3,608 3,511 3,274 2,808 As of Period End or for the Three Month Period March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,236 $ 127,814 $ 153,347 $ 113,470 $ 257,659 Investment securities 19,759 32,710 32,696 42,381 38,217 Loans receivable 1,005,180 939,103 874,112 845,443 791,072 Allowance for loan losses (12,925 ) (11,470 ) (10,888 ) (10,443 ) (9,915 ) Total assets 1,184,071 1,128,526 1,090,060 1,031,024 1,116,090 Interest bearing deposits 659,559 596,716 573,162 552,254 680,249 Noninterest bearing deposits 345,503 371,243 349,087 315,890 296,247 Core deposits (1) 892,408 862,516 817,593 754,768 716,623 Total deposits 1,005,062 967,959 922,249 868,144 976,496 Total borrowings 38,564 23,562 33,557 33,554 13,549 Total shareholders’ equity 127,166 124,173 120,422 116,591 112,365 Share and Per Share Data (2): Earnings per share – basic $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.24 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.23 Dividends per share - - - - - Book value per share (3) $ 10.66 $ 10.42 $ 10.11 $ 9.79 $ 9.44 Tangible book value per share (4) $ 10.66 $ 10.42 $ 10.11 $ 9.79 $ 9.44 Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic 11,909,248 11,903,750 11,901,873 11,895,026 11,884,107 Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted 12,208,175 12,213,512 12,188,507 12,202,197 12,183,234 Shares outstanding at end of period 11,929,413 11,913,885 11,912,115 11,908,185 11,902,715 Stock options outstanding at end of period 774,937 784,217 786,257 791,267 804,117 As of Period End or for the Three Month Period March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.12 % Nonperforming assets to loans receivable and OREO 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.17 % Nonperforming loans to total loans receivable 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.17 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 1694.0 % 1113.6 % 837.5 % 633.7 % 754.6 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable 1.29 % 1.22 % 1.25 % 1.24 % 1.25 % Gross charge-offs $ 124 $ 242 $ 196 $ 22 $ 34 Gross recoveries $ 1 $ 4 $ 4 $ 3 $ 2 Net charge-offs to average loans (5) 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Capital Ratios (6): Tier 1 leverage capital 11.43 % 11.64 % 12.00 % 11.99 % 11.57 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.10 % 12.74 % 13.02 % 12.99 % 13.24 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.43 % 13.10 % 13.40 % 13.37 % 13.66 % Total risk-based capital 14.65 % 15.35 % 15.70 % 15.70 % 16.06 % (1) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding BaaS-brokered and time deposits. (2) Share and per share amounts are based on total common shares outstanding. (3) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. (4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated. (5) Annualized calculations. (6) Capital ratios are for the Company, Coastal Financial Corporation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of provision for loan losses and provision for income taxes on net income and return on average assets.

“Pre-provision, pre-tax return net income” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of provision for loan losses and provision for income taxes from net income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income.

“Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of provision for loan losses and provision for income taxes from return on average assets. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average assets.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets: Total average assets $ 1,141,461 $ 1,095,343 $ 1,031,969 $ 1,002,436 $ 997,069 Total net income 2,724 3,608 3,511 3,274 2,808 Plus: provision for loan losses 1,578 820 637 547 540 Plus: provision for income taxes 714 947 919 854 741 Total pre-provision, pre-tax net income $ 5,016 $ 5,375 $ 5,067 $ 4,675 $ 4,089 Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets: 1.77 % 1.95 % 1.95 % 1.87 % 1.66 %

The following non-GAAP financial measures are presented to illustrate and identify the impact of temporary high rate BaaS deposits on the balance sheet. By removing these temporary deposits to show what the results would have been without them we are providing the investors with the information to better compare results with periods that did not have these temporary deposits. These measures include the following:

“Adjusted return on average assets” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average assets.

“Adjusted cost of funds” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cost of funds.

“Adjusted cost of deposits” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cost of deposits.

“Adjusted net interest margin” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin.

“Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate BaaS deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is noninterest expense to average assets.

“Adjusted loans receivable to deposits” is a non-GAAP measure that excludes BaaS-brokered deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is loans receivable to deposits.

The Company also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 1,002,436 $ 997,069 Less: average BaaS-brokered deposits 20,252 74,116 Adjusted total average deposits and borrowings $ 982,184 $ 922,953 Total net income $ 3,274 $ 2,808 Less: fees earned on servicing BaaS-brokered deposits 36 78 Adjusted net income $ 3,238 $ 2,730 Adjusted return on average assets: 1.34 % 1.20 % Adjusted cost of funds: Total average deposits and borrowings $ 874,610 $ 872,979 Less: average BaaS-brokered deposits 20,252 74,116 Adjusted total average deposits and borrowings $ 854,358 $ 798,863 Total interest expense $ 1,618 $ 1,627 Less: interest expense on BaaS-brokered deposits 116 435 Adjusted interest expense $ 1,502 $ 1,192 Adjusted cost of funds: 0.71 % 0.61 % Adjusted cost of deposits: Total average deposits $ 859,516 $ 859,135 Less: average BaaS-brokered deposits 20,252 74,116 Adjusted total average deposits $ 839,264 $ 785,019 Interest expense on deposits $ 1,420 $ 1,436 Less: interest expense on BaaS-brokered deposits 116 435 Adjusted interest expense on interest bearing deposits $ 1,304 $ 1,001 Adjusted cost of deposits: 0.63 % 0.52 % Adjusted net interest margin: Total average interest earning assets $ 962,867 $ 958,547 Less: average BaaS-brokered deposits held in cash 20,252 74,116 Adjusted total average interest earning assets $ 942,615 $ 884,431 Total net interest income $ 10,186 $ 9,767 Less: interest income earned BaaS-brokered deposits held in cash 116 435 Plus: interest expense on BaaS-brokered deposits 116 435 Adjusted net interest income 10,186 9,767 Adjusted net interest margin: 4.38 % 4.48 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets: Total average assets $ 1,002,436 $ 997,069 Less: average BaaS-brokered deposits 20,252 74,116 Adjusted total average assets $ 982,184 $ 922,953 Total noninterest expense $ 7,643 $ 7,662 Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets: 3.12 % 3.37 % Adjusted loans receivable to deposits (1): Total loans receivable n/a $ 791,072 Total deposits n/a 976,496 Less: BaaS-brokered deposits n/a 164,604 Total deposits, less BaaS-brokered deposits n/a $ 811,892 Adjusted loans receivable to deposits: n/a 97.44 % (1) Adjusted loans receivable to deposits is only presented for periods that include atypically large BaaS-brokered deposits as of the end of the period presented.

APPENDIX A

As of March 31, 2020

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. The three largest categories of our loans are commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $885.8 million in outstanding loan balances or 88.0% of total gross loans outstanding. When combined with $159.1 million in unused commitments the total of these three categories is $1.044 billion or 88.1% of total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

Commercial real estate represents the largest segment of our loans, comprising 63.9% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2020. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $11.3 million, the combined total exposure in commercial real estate loans represents $654.7 million or 55.2% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our exposure by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of March 31, 2020:

(Dollars in thousands) Outstanding

Balance Available Loan

Commitments Total Exposure % of Total

Loans

(Outstanding

Balance &

Available

Commitment) Average Loan

Balance Number

of Loans Hotel/Motel $ 99,168 $ 1,092 $ 100,260 8.5 % $ 3,673 27 Apartments 76,536 2,000 78,536 6.6 1,215 63 Mixed use 71,599 3,482 75,081 6.3 833 86 Office 72,832 892 73,724 6.2 837 87 Retail 69,133 55 69,188 5.8 922 75 Convenience store 64,678 700 65,378 5.5 1,702 38 Warehouse 58,767 50 58,817 5.0 1,130 52 Manufacturing 36,344 593 36,937 3.1 1,010 36 Groups < 2.0% of total 94,431 2,387 96,818 8.2 1,243 76 Total $ 643,488 $ 11,251 $ 654,739 55.2 % $ 1,192 540

Commercial and industrial loans comprise 12.2% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2020. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $74.9 million, the combined total exposure in commercial and industrial loans represents $197.6 million or 16.7% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our exposure by industry for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of March 31, 2020:

(Dollars in thousands) Outstanding

Balance Available Loan

Commitments Total Exposure % of Total

Loans

(Outstanding

Balance &

Available

Commitment) Average Loan

Balance Number

of Loans Construction/Contractor Services $ 17,376 $ 22,432 $ 39,808 3.4 % $ 124 140 Capital Call Lines 11,506 20,744 32,250 2.7 1,151 10 Manufacturing 12,955 7,310 20,265 1.7 216 60 Medical / Dental / Other Care 16,185 1,656 17,841 1.5 225 72 Financial Institutions 14,400 - 14,400 1.2 4,800 3 Family and Social Services 11,746 1,764 13,510 1.1 839 14 Groups < 1.0% of total 38,499 21,033 59,532 5.0 123 314 Total $ 122,667 $ 74,939 $ 197,606 16.7 % $ 200 613

Construction, land and land development loans comprise 11.9% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of March 31, 2020. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $72.9 million, the combined total exposure in construction, land and land development loans represents $192.5 million or 16.2% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table details our exposure for our construction, land and land development portfolio as of March 31, 2020:

(Dollars in thousands) Outstanding

Balance Available Loan

Commitments Total Exposure % of Total

Loans

(Outstanding

Balance &

Available

Commitment) Average Loan

Balance Number

of Loans Commercial construction $ 63,073 $ 53,921 $ 116,994 9.9 % $ 2,523 25 Residential construction 28,597 14,389 42,986 3.6 894 32 Developed land loans 14,482 693 15,175 1.3 402 36 Undeveloped land loans 9,540 822 10,362 0.9 502 19 Land development 3,976 3,052 7,028 0.6 497 8 Total $ 119,668 $ 72,877 $ 192,545 16.2 % $ 997 120



