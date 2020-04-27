BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is collaborating with the Ford Motor Company Fund to expand Verizon’s “Food for Frontline Workers” initiative to doctors, nurses and medical staff working in downtown Detroit. Local food trucks will provide one meal each day for two weeks to more than 300 medical staff working at the TCF Regional Care Center.



“When we started our ‘Food for Frontline Workers’ program earlier this month in New York City, we said we wanted to find ways to work with our customers and partners to expand the program to other cities,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business Group. “Ford highlighted the need for this type of program in their hometown, Detroit, and we were glad to be able to support their ongoing efforts.”

Verizon is supporting the efforts of local businesses like Grillz on Wheelz, Rolling Stoves, Meanie Weenie, Nosh Pit, Chicken Coupe and Curbside 313 who will arrive at the TCF Center each day to serve more than 300 meals to the doctors, nurses and staff working at the facility. Each business will follow strict food preparation and safety guidelines, while providing quick and delicious meals to these frontline healthcare workers.

The TFC Center has been transformed into a 970 bed hospital serving patients from Detroit and surrounding areas. Health workers have traveled from across Michigan and other states to treat patients suffering from COVID-19. Many of the alternative care facility staff are staying in local hotels with limited access to hot meals throughout the day.

“I’m thankful for Verizon and the Ford Motor Company Fund for bringing ‘Food for Frontline Workers’ program to Detroit,” said Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “This is another great example of how our communities are stepping up in incredible ways to support the brave women and men on the front lines of this health care crisis.”

Ford Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company, is providing financial resources, as well as coordinating community efforts and transportation support for healthcare facilities battling COVID-19 in and around Detroit. Ford Fund is working with Verizon to incorporate the “Food for Frontline Workers” program into the ongoing community efforts.

“‘Food for Frontline Workers’ is a natural fit with our work to help those who are taking care of others,” says Lisa Gonzalez, community program manager, Ford Motor Company Fund. “We’re thankful to Verizon for stepping up to not only help feed critical care workers, but also support our neighborhood businesses.”

Meals began on Friday, April 24 and will run through Thursday, May 7.

About Ford Motor Company Fund

As the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company, Ford Fund's mission is to strengthen communities and help make people's lives better. Working with dealers and nonprofit partners in more than 60 countries, Ford Fund provides access to opportunities and resources that help people reach their full potential. Since 1949, Ford Fund has invested more than $2 billion in programs that support education, promote safe driving, enrich community life and encourage employee volunteering. For more information, visit www.fordfund.org or join us at @FordFund on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.c om. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .

Media contacts:

David Weissmann

david.weissmann@verizon.com