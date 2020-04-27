1. Election of the Audit committee and determination of the remuneration for the Audit committee.

1.1. According to proposals of shareholders to elect for the position of the member of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” Audit Committee for the term three years, starting on 27th May 2020:

a. Aivars Lošmanis;

b. Philipp Kögel;

c. Andris Oskars Brutāns.

1.2. To establish that the meetings of the Audit Committee shall be held in line with necessity, however not less than 3 (three) times per year, but not more frequent than 4 (four) times per year.

1.3. To determine that for the duties each member of the Audit Committee of joint stock company „VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” shall receive a remuneration in the amount of 1,850 EUR (one thousand eight hundred fifty euros) for each attended Audit Committee meeting.

Valmiera, 21st April 2020

Chairman of the Management Board S. Jugel

Member of the Management Board Ģ. Vēveris



