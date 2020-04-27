New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Computed Tomography Equipment Market 2020-2024 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741946/?utm_source=GNW

5 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on industrial computed tomography equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing regulatory compliance requirements and renewed demand from oil and gas sector. In addition, growing regulatory compliance requirements is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial computed tomography equipment market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The industrial computed tomography equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Electronics

• Oil and gas

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the technological benefits of using industrial CT as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial computed tomography equipment market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our industrial computed tomography equipment market covers the following areas:

• Industrial computed tomography equipment market sizing

• Industrial computed tomography equipment market forecast

• Industrial computed tomography equipment market industry analysis





