NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegis Sciences Corporation, a leading healthcare company that provides clinically innovative medication compliance testing and consulting services to providers, announced expanded capacity to incrementally ramp up to 7,000 tests per day since first making COVID-19 testing available on April 15th.



This additional investment in automated, high-throughput instrumentation will enable Aegis to meet demand, which is expected to continue to grow in the foreseeable future. “We have seen significant demand for testing both in our local Middle-Tennessee community, and nationally from our physician customers, as they care for their patients. This investment will enable us to service this need,” said Dr. Frank Basile, Chief Executive Officer at Aegis.

“Across the country, private healthcare labs like Aegis have been charged with rapidly putting our expertise to work in order to develop significant testing capacity to meet the demands created by this unique public health crisis. We are proud to be working in close coordination with the President Trump and Governor Lee Administrations and their respective Public Health Departments, Agencies and Task Forces,” said Joel Galanter, Chief Legal Officer at Aegis Sciences Corporation.

The BioPharma laboratory at Aegis Sciences Corporation, located at 501 Great Circle Road, is performing testing in a highly automated manner to ensure accuracy, precision, and reproducibility. “Our laboratory scientists are excited to be able to direct their experience and skills to serve in this new and vital manner which directly leverages Aegis’s expertise in high throughput testing,” said Dr. Matthew Hardison, SVP Lab Operations Aegis Sciences Corporation.

Testing results are reported to the Tennessee Department of Health and to the CDC in accordance with applicable public health emergency response requirements. Aegis is accredited for all testing it performs under its College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditation #8853197. Aegis’s reimbursement for its test has been set to match the Medicare floor rate of $100.00 established on April 14.

For more information and details about how you can access Aegis’s COVID-19 testing service, please visit www.aegislabs.com , email COVIDtest@aegislabs.com or call 615-99COVID (615.992.6843).

About Aegis Sciences Corporation

Founded in 1990, Aegis Sciences Corporation is a laboratory sciences company based in Nashville, Tenn., that provides science-driven testing and consulting services for clients such as healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, professional and amateur sports organizations, leading college and university athletic programs, Fortune 500 corporations, and government agencies throughout the United States. For more information please visit http://www.aegislabs.com/ .

Contact:

Minh Le

615-610-0310

mle@seigenthaler.com