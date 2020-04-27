UNION, N.J., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In times of crisis, Union-based meat supplier D’Artagnan remains committed to bringing food raised right to American tables. Today, the Union-based company announced a sizeable donation of protein to community-based, not-for-profit Table to Table to support its efforts to feed the hungry in Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic counties.



“The current crisis has overwhelmed local food banks with an unprecedented need for food donations, especially protein,” says Ilene Isaacs, Executive Director of Table to Table. “We, along with our hunger organization partners, are beyond grateful for this meaningful contribution from our friends and neighbors at D’Artagnan – it will go so far in feeding those who need it most.”

“D’Artagnan has long applauded and supported Table to Table’s efforts in our community,” says Ariane Daguin, CEO of D’Artagnan. “We believe that during times like these, its crucial to come together ‘all for one and one for all’ to support our neighbors. We’re pleased to be able to help in any way possible, especially during a time when people are struggling to get protein.”

WHAT: Sustainable meat supplier D’Artagnan donated 44,000 pounds of meats worth approximately $430,000 to Table to Table, which rescues fresh and perishable food and delivers it to local hunger organizations. This week, Table to Table will pick up the assortment of meats, ranging from whole chickens to veal, from D’Artagnan’s Union facility and then distribute the proteins to organizations that serve families in the Northern New Jersey area. WHY: To support Table to Table’s mission to feed those in need by providing protein to hunger organizations to help meet heightened demands caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. WHO: D’Artagnan’s contribution to Table to Table will support several local hunger organizations. WHEN: The pick-ups from D’Artagnan and deliveries to local organizations are taking place during the weeks of April 20 and April 27

D’Artagnan is the nation’s leading sustainable meats company of all-natural and organic poultry, game, free-range meat, foie gras, charcuterie, wild mushrooms and truffles. Founded in 1985, D’Artagnan has been redefining the meat industry, distributing organic, antibiotic and hormone-free meats thirty years ahead of consumer demand for “clean label” and farm-to-table offerings. Since its inception, D’Artagnan has grown from a one truck and two employee business to a nationally recognized food brand by developing a network of independent farmers that abide by the strictest standards to deliver the highest quality, best tasting, conscientiously raised meat possible. Today, D’Artagnan remains dedicated to putting only the finest meats on the tables of American gastronomes and is widely recognized for its superior quality and uncompromising standards. For more information, visit www.dartagnan.com .

Table to Table, www.tabletotable.org , is a community-based, not-for-profit, food rescue program that collects fresh and perishable food which would otherwise be wasted and delivers it to organizations that serve hungry people in Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic counties in Northeastern NJ. With a fleet of refrigerated trucks, perishable food is picked up from more than 150 donors (restaurants, supermarkets, food distributors and hospital/corporate cafeterias), and then delivered to more than 200 community partners. Recipient partners include soup kitchens, homeless shelters, elder care facilities, day care centers, homes for victims and children of domestic violence, after-school programs and pantries serving the working poor. Food is delivered on the day of donation and is provided free of charge. Without any government assistance, Table to Table raises its own funds every year, and last year delivered enough food for 27 million meals.

