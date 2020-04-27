Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI and IHM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky. IHM and NPI are privately-held companies that specialize in the promotion and retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. IHM offers world-class journalism with retail expertise while NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

BOCA RATON, FL, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InHealth Media, the marketing agency for Nutritional Products International, combines world-class journalism with NPI’s retail expertise to promote innovative and new health and wellness brands.

“I realized that domestic and international health and wellness company knew how to develop new products to meet the needs of consumers,” said Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of NPI, the parent company of IHM. “We were working with the most creative brands in the world. They had the best products, but they didn’t have the expertise to promote them.”

Gould decided to create a marketing agency that is result-driven and strategy-based to promote health, wellness, and beauty products through public relations campaigns, social media influencers, media outreach, and targeted advertising.

Gould said he found companies spending big dollars on marketing campaigns without getting results.

“I knew there had to be a more effective and cost-efficient approach, which is why I started IHM,” he added. “I believe in public relations just like Bill Gates, who said: 'If I was down to my last dollar, I would spend it on public relations.'”

Gould said the real secret behind IHM’s success is that it combines world-class journalism with NPI’s retail expertise.

“Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI, headed up a new category of health and wellness/sports nutrition products when Amazon first expanded beyond books,” Gould said. “Prior to Amazon, Jeff was a buyer at Walmart.

“Jeff has retail experience from the world’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer, Walmart, and from the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon. That is the experience NPI brings to its clients,” Gould added.

Gould also announced this week the promotion of Andrew Polin to executive director of communications for IHM.

“Andrew came on as director of communications, but he has done a great job,” Gould said. “Our clients rave about the press releases he writes, the outreach he does with industry bloggers and journalists, and the social media influencers he finds to promote their brands.

“My promoting Andrew to executive director is IHM’s way of recognizing the creative and hard work he has done on behalf of our clients,” Gould added.

“I am very honored and grateful for the new responsibilities,” said Polin, whose journalistic career spans 30-years as a reporter, editor, publisher, and owner of newspapers. “It has been a joy learning about all the latest health, wellness, beauty brands.

“As a publicist, you have to learn about the brands to write interesting articles about them,” Polin said, adding that he never realized how much he could know about dietary supplements and the variety of natural, organic products. “In the past 18 months, I think I’ve earned a Ph.D. in health and wellness.”

Gould said Polin would continue working with the brands and help expand the creative marketing strategies that IHM employs.

For more information, visit inhealthmedia.com or call 561-544-0719.

Gould created NPI’s “Evolution of Distribution,” which allows brands to penetrate the U.S. market in a turnkey, cost-effective, profitable manner.

