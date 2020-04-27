WASHINGTON, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the complex world of digital intellectual property (IP) protection, it’s time to refresh on security fundamentals – before it’s too late. According to AGMA, a non-profit organization solely focused on intellectual property protection for the high-tech industry, a simple, forward-thinking approach utilizing basic information security best practices will go a long way toward securing a business’s digital assets.
More than just a cornerstone of innovation and technological advancements, digital IP represents the most rapidly growing portion of the global economy – making it an especially attractive target for criminals. By 2021, Cybersecurity Ventures estimates that cybercrimes will impact businesses across the globe to the tune of $6 trillion annually – the University of Maryland calculates that’s one malicious attack every 39 seconds. Every company with digital assets – from software to music to firmware, and everything in between, is at risk. Due to digital IP’s intangible nature, protecting it is an especially difficult task that comes with its own unique challenges.
Set a Clear Focus
On a mission to hinder threats to IP and render these activities more difficult, undesirable and unprofitable, AGMA has identified six key areas of focus as ‘must-haves’ to protect digital IP on a basic level:
Urgent situations – including product deadlines, customer crises or fast-approaching sales goals – often cause protection protocols to break down. According to AGMA president Sally Nguyen, “Don’t put yourself in a position where you lose focus on security. It’s an easy mistake to make in the hyper-competitive business world of today – and the bad guys know it. Cyber criminals are looking for businesses to drop their guard. Ensuring you have protocols in place to proactively address threats puts you in a better position to protect your business.”
Additionally, as a best practice, AGMA strongly encourages companies to ensure they comply with the key information security standards and requirements applicable to their areas of business. These may include guidelines from International Standards Organization (ISO), and government standards such as HIPAA and NIST, in the United States and GDPR in the European Union.
Knowledge Is Power
“AGMA exists to educate the industry and the public – by sharing and developing best practices in the fight against IP theft,” continued Nguyen. “We do this through worldwide events, educational initiatives, industry guidelines, and more.”
To learn more about AGMA, or to become a member, please visit www.agmaglobal.org.
About AGMA
AGMA is a non-profit organization comprised of influential companies in the technology sector. Incorporated in 2001, AGMA’s mission is to address gray market fraud, parallel imports, counterfeiting, software piracy, and service abuse of technology products around the globe. The organization’s goals are to protect intellectual property and authorized distribution channels, improve customer satisfaction and preserve brand integrity.
AGMA welcomes technology manufacturers, as well as persons or entities that own or hold intellectual property rights to finished goods outside the technology industry; government and law enforcement officials; product and service providers who provide goods and/or services to combat gray market fraud, counterfeiting and warranty and service abuse threats. AGMA uses a variety of avenues to cultivate change in the marketplace, including event speaking, educational initiatives, benchmark studies, industry guidelines, and, where appropriate, public policy advocacy. To learn more about AGMA’s initiatives or to become a member, please visit www.agmaglobal.org or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.
