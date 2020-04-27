TORONTO, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptive Medical, a leader in robotic surgical and imaging technologies, announced today the company has established a partnership with O-Two Medical Technologies, Inc., a world leader in controlled ventilation, for the production of O-Two’s e700 portable transport ventilator for patients impacted worldwide by COVID-19. As part of the agreement, Synaptive will leverage its expertise in developing a variety of potentially life-saving medical technologies to scale up O-Two’s production.



“As a healthcare company, we remain committed to providing innovative solutions for patients worldwide and take pride in our ability to quickly address the needs of the medical community during this pandemic,” said Cameron Piron, president and co-founder of Synaptive Medical. “As part of that mission, we have tailored our resources to assist O-Two in expediting the manufacturing and delivery of the e700 ventilator for patients impacted by the respiratory complications associated with this devastating disease.”

Ventilators are critical, lifesaving tools used to treat patients with severe lung failure, including those affected by COVID-19. Uniquely designed to overcome the limitations of fixed ventilator systems, the e700 is portable and reduces the burden on medical staff through its automated features by quickly adapting to the needs of patients in a variety of settings.

Helton Santos, vice president of sales and marketing of O-Two, stated, “We’re glad to play our part in helping the global community to combat COVID-19 with our products. Synaptive will play an important role in helping O-Two produce this critical equipment for those in need.”

O-Two, along with several other companies as part of a consortium in Ontario, recently entered into an agreement with the Province of Ontario to manufacture 10,000 ventilators for physicians in Canada on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through its manufacturing agreement with Linamar, a multi-billion-dollar global manufacturing company, Synaptive sought an opportunity to help Ontario with its response to COVID-19. Synaptive identified that its opportunity to assist O-Two was the most effective way to contribute to help increase availability of ventilators for patients with COVID-19.

With Synaptive’s assistance in increasing production capacity, O-Two plans to expand the availability of its e700 ventilator to other countries to meet the rapidly changing needs of the global community.

