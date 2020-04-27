New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Document Capture Software Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678765/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on document capture software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduction of document management costs and compliance with regulatory requirements and industry protocols. Also, the growing use of big data analytics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The document capture software market analysis includes end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The document capture software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Government

• Legal

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the use of mobile-based data capture software as one of the prime reasons driving the document capture software market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of document capture software with machine learning and the use of intelligent character recognition (ICR) will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters. Our document capture software market covers the following areas:

• Document capture software market sizing

• Document capture software market forecast

• Document capture software market industry analysis





