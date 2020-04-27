Dallas, TX, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of a 9-building portfolio of warehouse and shallow bay facilities totaling 559,367 SF in Kansas City, Missouri. The off-market transaction was made on behalf of Sealy Industrial Partners, L.P. (SIP) for an undisclosed amount.

One of the two centers purchased in the transaction is located in Executive Park which is among the largest master-planned industrial parks in the Midwest and is comprised of five buildings ranging from 20,000 to 100,000 square feet, varying load configurations, and nearly 100% occupied. The second park included in the transaction is located in the East Bottoms submarket which is home to a variety of heavy and light industrial properties with excellent occupancy history due to the centralized location and scarcity of remaining developable industrial sites. Because of its central location and easy access to all major modes of transportation, the Kansas City region is a top tier logistics hub. As the crossroads of North America, Kansas City offers a strong advantage as 85 percent of the U.S. population can be reached from Kansas City within two days or less.

The transaction was facilitated by Sealy’s Investment Services team, led by Scott Sealy Jr. and Jason Gandy, and brokers Mark Long and John Hassler of Newmark Grubb Zimmer.

“Sealy continues to seek out and opportunistically purchase properties that align with our investment strategy. This set of rare infill assets is a fitting addition to our portfolio providing further diversification by property class, type, and location,” says Sealy & Company’s Chief Investment Officer, Scott Sealy, Jr.

For more news and information regarding Sealy & Company, please visit the company’s website at www.Sealynet.com.

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouse, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in eight offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, ­LA. and is the sponsor of Sealy Industrial Partners, L.P. (SIP).

Attachments

Kayte Hollowell Sealy & Company 3186983112 KayteH@Sealynet.com