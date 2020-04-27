New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nail Gun Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666367/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the nail gun market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for nail guns to optimize construction work efficiency and increasing emphasis on infrastructure development. Also, the technological developments in nail guns is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The nail gun market analysis includes product segments and geographic landscape.



The nail gun market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cordless

• Corded



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of cordless nail guns as one of the prime reasons driving the nail gun market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of DIY home improvement tools, and shifting preferences from Ni-Cd to Li-ion batteries in nail guns will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The market analysis covers the following areas:

• Nail gun market sizing

• Nail gun market forecast

• Nail gun market industry analysis





