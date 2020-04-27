VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) hereby announces that the Board of directors (the “Board”) will consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the full year of 2019 (“Audited 2019 Annual Results”) on Thursday, May 14, 2020. These results will be released on May 14, 2020. Following the results announcement, the annual report of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 (“2019 Annual Report”) will be despatched to shareholders of the Company on May 15, 2020.



About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

