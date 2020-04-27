MONTREAL, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-MED Pharma Inc., a Canadian company specializing in dry eye diagnosis and management, is proud to announce Health Canada approval for the E>Eye Laser, which is now available to Canadian eye care professionals. With exclusive Canadian distribution rights, I-MED Pharma is excited to bring this exceptional device to the Canadian marketplace.



E>Eye, designed and manufactured in France by E-Swin, is the first and only CE certified medical device in the world using patented IRPL® technology developed specifically for the treatment of dry eye disease caused by meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), the leading cause of evaporative dry eye.

This new type of polychromatic pulsed light produces perfectly calibrated and homogeneously sequenced “cold light” pulses which safely stimulate the meibomian glands to resume secretions, restoring the lacrymal film and improving symptoms associated with ocular dryness.

Clinically tested with proven results, E>Eye treatments are quick, painless and non-invasive, with patients expressing a 90% satisfaction rate after two treatments.

Daniel Hofmann, President of I-MED Pharma stated, “The E>Eye is a revolutionary device that offers patients an affordable, long-lasting solution for dry eye management. It is radically different from other existing treatment options for dry eye disease and it has many advantages over traditional IPL devices currently on the market. It can be a game changer for eye care professionals in Canada. We look forward to the positive impact this product can have on Canadian dry eye patients.”

About I-MED Pharma

I-MED Pharma is a privately held Canadian company, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, servicing Canadian ophthalmologists, optometrists and the global eye care community. Established over thirty years ago, I-MED Pharma Inc. creates and distributes innovative medical, surgical and veterinary eye care products. It continually researches, develops and sources the most effective and advanced solutions to eye disorders like cataracts, corneal degenerations, glaucoma, dry eye and meibomian gland disease.

I-MED Pharma is proud to have been at the forefront of managing Dry Eye Syndrome as a serious disease and invests heavily in researching and developing effective dry eye products. I-MED Pharma’s ocular surface disease product range includes dry eye drops , ocular hygiene , nutrition , therapeutic accessories and ocular occlusion devices .

For more information, please email media@imedpharma.com or visit www.imedpharma.com .




