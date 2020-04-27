The company corrects announcement of 3 April by specifying a new deadline for the publication of the set of financial statements, which also affects the addition of the missing information to the draft resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders announced on 8 April.

Due to the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the audit process has not yet been completed in Invalda INVL. Although the information published by the Bank of Lithuania states that the publication of the annual financial statements should not be later than 1 July, Invalda INVL will make every effort to have consolidated annual reports audited by the audit company KPMG Baltics approved by the decision of the company's general meeting of shareholders on 30 April.

Invalda INVL informs that it plans to publish a set of annual financial statements with the auditor's report and a draft resolution of the general meeting of shareholders on the distribution of profit (loss) no later than 29 April.

