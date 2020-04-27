Bothell, Wash., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshuttle, the leader in data management and process automation software, is pleased to announce the launch of Evolve, a state-of-the-art process automation platform available April 30, 2020.

Evolve is the next generation of Winshuttle’s flagship automation platform used by enterprise organizations across the globe to digitize complex data-intensive processes. Unlike other BPA tools, Winshuttle Evolve includes extensive data stewardship and deep SAP integration capabilities that enable enterprise organizations to digitize faster and avoid the costly consequences of bad data and compliance failures.

Evolve empowers people without technical programming skills to build flexible automation solutions that drive business results and accelerate digital transformation efforts without risk to SAP security or system performance. “We set out to design a solution with the flexibility and low total cost of ownership desired in today’s post-modern ERP world,” says Kristian Kalsing, VP Products & Solutions. “Evolve is a no-code, low-code SAP automation platform with a unique combination of business process automation (BPA) and data stewardship capabilities that allow the business to create and maintain strategic data assets faster – while ensuring that data adhere to business rules and company and regulatory procedures.”Some of the key capabilities include:

Choice of forms or Excel front end

Patented SmartTable form elements to handle multiple records

Smart, tailored, role-based forms

Dynamic process linking

Process dashboards and reports

Live SAP data validation

Automated data exchange with SAP

Process and audit trails

Flexible, extensible solution architecture

The need to go faster and be more agile has never been greater as large organizations compete with smaller, nimbler digital-native enterprises. Analysts and business leaders agree that digital transformation is a top strategic priority in the coming years if large organizations are going to survive in an increasingly dynamic and competitive global economy.



IDC forecasts that worldwide spending on digital transformation technologies and services will reach $2.3 trillion in 2023, a staggering 53% of technology investment—and up from 36% in 2019.



"It is already clear from our research that the businesses which have invested heavily in DX (Digital Transformation) over the last 2-3 years are already reaping the rewards in terms of faster revenue growth and stronger net profits compared to businesses lagging in DX initiatives and investments,” explains Craig Simpson, Research Manager, IDC. “Now, more than ever, organizations are looking for ways to leverage digital into a competitive advantage,” explains John Pierson, Winshuttle CEO.

“As the experts in SAP data management and process automation, our customers look to Winshuttle to help them get there faster, and we’re excited to deliver the Evolve platform in response. Based on 15 years of learning, Evolve will help customers drive results at scale, become more agile, and accelerate their digital transformation efforts.”For more information, go to www.winshuttle.com/evolve.

About Winshuttle

There is a class of business processes you must digitize to thrive in today’s increasingly competitive environment—one where process and data are interdependent. This is where Winshuttle excels.

We empower business teams to make their processes faster and their data better. And while that may sound simple, it takes just the right combination of process automation and management capabilities—and we’ve been perfecting that combination since 2003.

Over 2,400 enterprises across the globe trust Winshuttle’s SAP automation, product information management (PIM), and multi-domain master data management (MDM) software to drive business results at scale, become more agile and transform digital into a competitive advantage. Discover how at www.winshuttle.com.





Mary Lee Winshuttle 425-492-6502 mary.lee@winshuttle.com