NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its upcoming coverage of the next MoneyShow Virtual Event , which will take place May 11-13, 2020. IBN will serve as an official media partner of this interactive virtual event, which will feature more than 55 live sessions designed to provide in-depth analysis and specific strategies for everything from stocks, bonds, ETFs and commodities to options, futures, forex and more. Virtual participation in this value-rich, three-day event is free for all attendees.



“We are very pleased to participate as an official media partner of next month’s MoneyShow Virtual Event,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for InvestorBrandNetwork. “The brilliant team behind this event series has been hosting valuable conferences for a very long time, and despite the current world conditions, they continue to provide a way for the investment community to access timely information and benefit from interaction with the finance world’s top experts. InvestorBrandNetwork is proud to offer its robust suite of corporate communications solutions in heightening the visibility of this conference via online channels, including leveraging our NetworkNewsWire brand and its powerful syndication network of more than 5,000 publication partners.”

The MoneyShow virtual event is an interactive experience designed to help participants navigate the markets. The event offers real-time access to the brightest minds and companies in the financial industry through live presentations, during which viewers can chat directly with experts, fellow investors and seasoned traders from across the globe. Attendees can also visit interactive virtual booths that feature message boards, timely research, educational videos, exclusive discounts, prize drawings and more.

To help participants focus on what interests them most, sessions will be tagged with keywords, and attendees will even be provided with personalized recommendations based on their unique interests.

“For almost four decades, the MoneyShow team has been providing individuals who have a passion for investing and trading with state-of-the-art tools, extensive education and powerful access to specific recommendations and strategies from the industry’s most respected professionals. One of the ways we have done this is through our award-winning educational conferences designed specifically for investors and traders,” said Aaron West, President of MoneyShow. “While the current pandemic has temporarily halted our in-person events, we are pleased to continue with our long-running series of virtual events and are very excited to invite new members of the online investment community to join us.”

MoneyShow will host its next virtual event June 11-13, 2020. Registration for that show will also be free for attendees. For the full line up of 2020 events, visit the MoneyShow website.

To register for next month’s event or for more information, visit http://ibn.fm/MoneyShowMay2020 .

