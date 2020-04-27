Serstech's Annual General Meeting was held on 27th April 2020.

The income statement and balance sheet were adopted.

In accordance with the board's proposal, it was decided that no dividend should be paid.

It was resolved that the CEO and board members should be granted discharge from liability.

It was resolved that the board should consist of four board members without deputies.

Christer Fåhraeus, Sverker Göranson, Arve Nilsson and Thomas Pileby were re-elected as board members for the period through to the end of the next AGM. Thomas Pileby was elected Chairman of the board.

It was further resolved that fees totalling SEK 560,000 should be paid to the board members, to be distributed as SEK 200,000 to the Chairman of the board and SEK 120,000 each to the other members.

Per-Arne Petersson, who is not eligible for re-election because of the rotation principle, was thanked for his time as auditor. Cecilia Andrén Dorselius from PWC Malmö was elected new auditor.

For more information please contact:

Stefan Sandor

CEO, Serstech AB

telephone: +46 739 606067

email: ss@serstech.com

Thomas Pileby

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB

telephone: +46 702 072643

email: tp@serstech.com

or visit www.serstech.com

The information in this report is such that Serstech AB (publ.) is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 27th April at 5.00 pm on behalf of the above-named contact persons.

Certified Adviser to Serstech AB is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, telephone 040-20 02 50, email ca@vhcorp.se.

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers across the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com







