TORONTO, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For almost 50 years, Villa Charities Inc. (VCI) has been a destination and cultural leader for the Italian-Canadian community in the GTA, with support for senior care the pillar on which it was founded. During the current COVID-19 public health crisis, its top priorities are to keep employees safe, ensure service to patrons, residents and partners, and to do its part in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Although on-site operations at Villa Charities and the Columbus Centre are currently suspended, Villa Charities wants to ensure it is keeping everyone in the VCI family engaged, connected and supported, especially the more than 700 residents in the three seniors’ apartments buildings, Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo.
“As the community continues to shift toward the new reality of COVID-19, Villa Charities remains committed to the safety and well-being of its most vulnerable population, the seniors,” said Anthony DiCaita, President and CEO, Villa Charities Inc. “We have implemented numerous programs and services, with support from valued partners, and are ensuring our apartment residents stay safe and healthy and have the support they need at this critical time.”
COVID-19 Safety Measures at the Independent Seniors’ Apartments
It is a top priority to keep the senior residents safe, and strict protocols have been implemented for residents and visitors to the apartment buildings.
Food Partnerships
Programs for Seniors
Villa Charities is supporting its apartment residents through outdoor fitness classes as well. Fitness instructors from the Columbus Centre Athletic Club are conducting weekly outdoor ZUMBA® classes while residents from Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo can participate in their own home from a balcony or window. VCI is also providing cultural entertainment by arranging for Italian musicians and singers to perform concerts outside of the apartments. Since the residents are unable to attend mass, prayer services will also be held outdoors. The schedule of events is included below or on the Villa Charities website here.
Cultural Performances – Serenata Al Fresco
Bruno Nesci Concert
Friday, May 1, 2020
Claudio Santaluce Concert
Friday, May 8, 2020
ZUMBA® Classes
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 & Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Prayer and Hymn Service
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Thursday, April 30, 2020
Friday, May 1, 2020
Fundraising Campaign
Villa Charities has launched a fundraising campaign to support its essential COVID-19 safety measures for the residents at the independent seniors’ apartments. Donations can be made through Villa Charities Foundation at villacharities.com/give.
About Villa Charities Inc.
Villa Charities Inc. (VCI) is a registered charity and non-profit organization that enriches lives through experiences and services that honour Italian culture and heritage. For almost 50 years across the GTA, Villa Charities has provided cultural and educational programs and supported culturally sensitive long-term care and independent living apartments for seniors. VCI fulfills their mandate through a broad range of activities, services and facilities, both directly and in conjunction with its affiliates and independent Italian organizations. Affiliates include Columbus Centre and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery; Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc. Di Poce Centre; and Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo apartments for independent seniors. Each of these organizations is an integral part of the Villa Charities family with separate legal status and its own governance Board. For more information visit villacharities.com.
