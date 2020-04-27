New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445238/?utm_source=GNW

40 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on food industry vacuum cooling equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing emphasis on maintaining quality of food, rise in interest for reducing waste in food industry and increasing focus on reducing cooling time of food products. In addition, increasing emphasis on maintaining quality of food is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The food industry vacuum cooling equipment market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The food industry vacuum cooling equipment market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Baked products

• Meat products

• Fruits and vegetables

• Ready-made food.



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA.



This study identifies the rise in use of screw vacuum pumps as one of the prime reasons driving the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing popularity of vacuum flash cooling and growing adoption of immersion vacuum cooling will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our food industry vacuum cooling equipment market covers the following areas:

• Food industry vacuum cooling equipment market sizing

• Food industry vacuum cooling equipment market forecast

• Food industry vacuum cooling equipment market industry analysis





