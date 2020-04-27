



Board of Directors' press release

Paris, April 27th, 2020,

The Board of Directors of Casino Guichard-Perrachon, meeting on 27 April 2020 under the chairmanship of Mr Jean-Charles NAOURI, has set 17 June 2020 as the date for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders, initially scheduled for 19 May 2020. The terms and conditions of this General Meeting will be specified to shareholders at a later date.

In the current context linked to the Covid-19 pandemic around the world, and its unprecedented impacts, the members of the Executive Committee of the Casino Group decided to reduce their remuneration. Thus, Mr Jean-Charles NAOURI, Chairman and CEO, decided to reduce his remuneration by 25% for the months of April and May 2020; all the members of the Group's Executive Committee are part of this action. Furthermore, the fixed compensation of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and of all senior executives will not be increased in 2020.

The Directors of the Board of Directors and the advisors have also agreed to waive their compensation on equal terms.

The corresponding sums will be paid into the Common Solidarity Fund set up by the Fondation de France, APHP and Institut Pasteur, for the benefit of healthcare personnel in relation to Covid-19.

The company's Board of Directors has also confirmed that no dividend will be paid in 2020.





