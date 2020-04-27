Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 7 August 2019, Ageas reports the purchase of 250,000 Ageas shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 20-04-2020 until 24-04-2020.



Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 20-04-2020 50,000 1,635,435 32.71 32.00 33.10 21-04-2020 50,000 1,566,060 31.32 30.84 32.66 22-04-2020 50,000 1,542,080 30.84 30.52 31.20 23-04-2020 50,000 1,563,530 31.27 30.63 32.28 24-04-2020 50,000 1,563,775 31.28 30.80 31.69 Total 250,000 7,870,880 31.48 30.52 33.10

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 19 August 2019, Ageas has bought back 3,533,584 shares for a total amount of EUR 155,333,499. This corresponds to 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

